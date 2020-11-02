Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 1, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 16-27:
Alabaster
Oct. 20
-Jimmie Alden Blair Jr., 31, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance.
-William Steven Wyatt, 38, of Calera, alias warrant, capias warrant (two counts).
-Kam Paschel, 31, of Vestavia, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).
-Benjamin Frank Williams, 40, of Birmingham, warrants with Pelham P.D.
Oct. 21
-Leslie Katlin Christian, 31, of Calera, harassment or harassing communications.
Oct. 22
-Carlos Edward Giron-Orantes, 36, of Alabaster, sodomy first degree.
-Anthony Wayne Williams, 55, of Cincinnati, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 24
-Jason Anthony Wright, 35, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.
Oct. 25
-Zachary Cole Rape, 41, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property fourth degree.
Oct. 26
-Israel Flores Gutierrez, 28, of Memphis, Tennessee, public intoxication.
-Kellsey Brooke Campbell, 26, of Lillian, Alabama, alias writ of arrest (two counts).
Calera
Oct. 16
-Kameron Brooke Tucker, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Shirley Mae Bramlett, 46, of Montevallo, using false ID to obstruct justice.
Oct. 17
-William Charles Barger, 49, of Calera, public intoxication.
-Mitchell Alan Niamon, 44, of Jemison, agency assist.
-Kayla Faye Goggins, 24, of Calera, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying pistol unlawfully.
-James Alan Gilliland, 60, of Montevallo, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, using false ID to obstruct justice.
-Stuart Clark Goggins, 49, of Jemison, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude.
Oct. 18
-Edward Eugene Jones, 41, of Sylacauga, agency assist.
-Marisa Mahlik St. John, 31, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Chase Monroe Mattox, 31, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
-Gregory Michael Torme, 57, of Birmingham, criminal trespass third degree.
Oct. 19
-Justina Leona Stafford, 32, of Columbiana, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Ryan Allen Peoples, 31, of Baileyton, Alabama, DUI-alcohol.
-Joshua Harlan Bush, 33, of Centreville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Felisha Williams, 44, of Selma, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Larry Dale Pickett, 42, of Columbiana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Justina Leona Stafford, 32, of Columbiana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.
Oct. 20
-Jada Rene Roberson, 31, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Alisha Danielle Horton, 31, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).
Oct. 21
-Rhonda Spindlow, 63, of Maylene, shoplifting.
-Robert Anthony Easterling, 36, of Deatsville, Alabama, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 22
-Wesley Bernard Peoples, 30, of Columbiana, harassment, simple assault.
-Clint Edward Moore, 52, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Thomas Deon Terry, 20, of Maplesville, Alabama, failure to appear (two counts).
-David Ray Brasher, 24, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Anthony Kyle Alleman, 33, of Clanton, failure to appear.
-Lacey Michelle Childress, 28, of Jemison, failure to appear.
Oct. 23
-Antonio Ramel Shortridge, 22, of Calera, criminal trespass second degree, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property.
-Derrick Allen Eddins, 35, of Calera, aggravated assault police officer-strong arm, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
-Stacey Dale Watson, 48, of Clanton, failure to appear.
Helena
Oct. 25
-Quentin Bradley Kostka, 23, interlock device required.
-Rebecca Wise Nichols, 55, assault third degree.
Oct. 27
-Brian Peyton Simmons, 23, probation violation.
-William Brent Brashier, 37, bail jumping second degree.
Montevallo
Oct. 18
-Donna Faye Green, assault-aggravated assault family-knife.
Oct. 20
-John Steven Absher, larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, $500 and Burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Oct. 21
-Misty Faye Smith, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
-Samuel Clay Thames, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
-James Leon Faulkner, dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess and dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 22
-George Bryan Pierson, obstruction-failure to appear/comply.
Oct. 23
-Melvin Orlando James Parker, obstruction-failure to appear/comply.
Oct. 26
-Michael Anthony Perry, dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess.
Pelham
Oct. 18
-Richard Harris, 26, of Montgomery, foreign felony arrest.
-James Green, 48, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
Oct. 20
-James Robinson, 48, of Vestavia, alias warrant.
-Benjamin Williams, 40, of Birmingham, alias warrants.
-Carlton Davis, 33, of Hoover, driving while suspended.
-Jimmy Speer, 55, of Moody, alias warrant.
Oct. 21
-Gajuan Baisey, 22, of Center Point, invalid proof of insurance and running a red ight.
-Randolph Estrada Montoya, 22, of Pelham, alias warrant.
Oct. 22
-Clarissa Casey, 31, of Calera, alias warrant.
-Jazmine Cook, 27, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
-Justin Wages, 31, of Birmingham, alias warrants.
Oct. 23
-Jarroll Richardson, 19, of Montgomert, carrying pistol without a license.
-Antonio Little, 47, of Hueytown, ignition interlock devices.
-Manuel Mosqueda Zavala, 26, of Pelham, public intoxication.
-Timothy Strozier, 58, of Pelham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 24
-Romeco Zeigler, 19, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property 2nd, $1,500-$2,500.
-Anthony Alleman, 33, of Jemison, driving while revoked, proof of liability insurance and 20 days to register a vehicle.
