Sheriff’s reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 1-7:

Oct. 1

-Fire investigation from the 1000 block of Shelby County 24, Montevallo. The engine compartment of a 1979 Pontiac Firebird was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Cripple Creek, Sterrett.

Oct. 2

-Menacing from the 200 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Sunset Drive, Birmingham. A 2004 Chevy Suburban was stolen.

-Sexual extortion from the 100 block of Sweetbay Drive, Maylene.

-Burglary from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Six cafeteria serving trays were stolen.

-Assault from the 400 block of Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief from the 800 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. A camper window valued at $100 was damaged.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Shelby County 40, Wilsonville.

-Missing person from the 200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Wingfield Court, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Kelham Grove Circle, Birmingham. Home decorations value at $2,000 were damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Kelham Grove Circle, Birmingham. A wooden fence valued at $250 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 4100 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A mailbox and post valued at $200 was damaged.

-Incident from the 0 block of Nabors Drive, Chelsea. A mobile home was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Menacing from Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 31100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A baggie of suspected marijuana (2.8 grams) was confiscated.

-Missing person from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

-Burglary from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Candy, socks and drinks were stolen.

Oct. 3

-Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle from Homestead Drive, Wilsonville. Carhartt leggings valued at $50, a Carhartt hoodie valued at $50, Carhartt undershirts valued at $40, a Columbia jacket valued at $50 and a set of keys were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle from Homestead Drive, Wilsonville. An Xbox 360 valued at $100 and a pool cue in a case valued at $75 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Berry Lane, Montevallo.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 500 block of Miller Circle, Indian Springs.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 42, Shelby. A 20-ounce Mtn. Dew bottle containing a clear liquid substance; possibly GHB (522 grams) was confiscated.

-Property damage from Dunnavant Valley Road at U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2007 Hyundai Accent was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 25 and Rainey Alley Avenue. Fifteen plastic baggies totaling 15.8 grams of a green leafy substance.

-Theft of property fourth degree, harassment from the 100 block of Minnow Lane, Shelby. A Summit Viper tree stand valued at $100 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

Oct. 4

-Assault second degree from Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

-Burglary from Memory Lane, Alabaster. A wooden front door sustained $100 in damages; a Maytag washer and dryer combo valued at $799 was stolen, in addition to a collection of approximately 100 ceramic chickens valued at $400, a wooden collector’s box valued at $500, bathroom shelving valued at $80 and a toy gas pump valued at $20.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 700 block of Shelby Forest Trail, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Milgray Lane, Calera.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of New Williamsburg Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI from the Alabama 25 and Rainey Alley, Montevallo.

-DUI from the 4100 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Open house party, minor in consumption of alcohol from the 2500 block of Magnolia Place, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Incident from the end of Alexander Road, Leeds.

-Criminal trespass from the 400 block of Honeysuckle Road, Helena.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 30 block of Ballard Lane, Alabaster. A Whirlpool washing machine valued at $250, wooden bed frame valued at $150, a decorative mirror valued at $50, an air conditioning unit valued at $1,000, a Samsung cell phone valued at $100 and miscellaneous dishes were stolen.

Oct. 5

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 441, Wilsonville.

-Probation reservation, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Approximately 4.1 grams of a green leafy substance (presumed marijuana), beige substance in plastic bags presumed to be heroin (1.76 grams), various types of medication (47.2 grams), two hypodermic syringes with residue and two spoons with Q-tip heads and residue were recovered.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Tangled Way, Shelby. A mailbox was damaged.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Gasoline valued at $20.01 was stolen.

-Assault, harassment from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-Civil dispute from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief, trespass warning from the 800 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. A front door and door frame sustained $850 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 9900 block of Alabama 119, Alabaster. A morphine pill was recovered.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Indian Crest Drive, Indian Springs.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Forest Parkway, Alabaster.

-Attempted burglary, criminal mischief from the 3700 block of Keswick Circle, Birmingham. A garage door track sustained $150 in damages.

-Fugitive from justice from the 100 block of Hackberry Circle, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 12000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A Pewter Empire Cargo enclosed trailer valued at $3,575.13 and a pallet of thinset and miscellaneous tools and pallet jack valued at $2,500 were stolen.

-Theft of property, illegal possession/fraudulent use of credit or debit card (three counts) from the 2000 block of Brookhighland Ridge, Birmingham. A total of $5,936.04 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 2800 block of River Road, Helena. A 2019 Kia Forte was damaged.

-Harassment from the 0 block of Eddings Lane, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Love Lane, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Chesser Loop Road, Chelsea. A total of $1,600 was stolen.

Oct. 6

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham.

-Found property from the 1100 block of Shelby County 31, Alabaster. A Ruger firearm was recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Rape from the 16300 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

Oct. 7

-DUI from Shelby County 71 at Shelby County 46, Shelby. A 16-ounce Mt. Dew bottle with clear liquid suspected to be GHB, a used syringe and a kit used for drugs with straw, bottle cap, cotton balls and Q-tips were confiscated.