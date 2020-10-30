Police reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 30-Oct. 20:
Alabaster
Oct. 13
-Found property from the 100 block of First Avenue West. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $300 was recovered.
-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.
-Information only from the 800 block of First Street North. A PlayStation 4 valued at $399 was stolen.
-Property damage from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A 2020 Toyota Sienna sustained $700 in damages.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Forest Hills Terrace.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $38.91 were stolen.
Oct. 14
-Theft of property first degree from the 1300 block of First Street North. A 2003 Toyota Sequoia was stolen.
-Information only from the 7600 block of Alabama 119.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Beer valued at $32.46 was stolen.
Oct. 15
-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Wixford Way. A mailbox valued at $100 was damaged.
-Information only from the 100 block of Kingsley Road. An American Tactical firearm valued at $500 and shell casing were recovered.
-Property damage from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. A 2017 Nissan Murano sustained $1,000 in damages.
-Information only from the 1000 block of First Street North.
-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2004 Chevy Avalanche was damaged.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Alton Drive.
-Property damage from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 1400 block of Old Highway 31. Meth (0.82 gram) and a meth pipe were confiscated.
Oct. 16
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, information from the 900 block of Fifth Court Northwest. Three used syringes and six checks were confiscated.
-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Information only from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Information only from the 100 block of Grande View Lane. $800 was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Kentwood Lane. A Panasonic Tuffbook valued at $175 was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $100.32 were stolen.
-Public lewdness from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Household goods valued at $696.10 were stolen.
Oct. 17
-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Information only from the 1500 block of First Street North.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1400 block of Amberley Woods Cove.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise including baby items valued at $74.23 were stolen.
-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Food was stolen.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Old Navy clothes valued at $145 were stolen.
-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Dogwood Trace.
-Using false ID to purchase alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Missouri fake ID was confiscated.
-Civil issue from the 300 block of Dogwood Trace.
Oct. 18
-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. A mailbox valued at $50 was damaged.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Oak Street.
-Information only from the 600 block of Olde Towne Lane.
-Information only from the 100 block of Selwyn Abbey.
-Information only from the 200 block of King Arthur Place.
-Property damage from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive.
-Property damage from the 600 block of First Street North. A 2009 Toyota Camry sustained $500 in damages.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 9900 block of Alabama 119.
-Domestic incident from the 40 block of Williams Drive.
Oct. 19
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Norwick Forest Drive. Two Alabama tags valued at a combined $100 were stolen.
-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Norwick Forest Drive. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $350 was stolen.
-Information only from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.
-Information only from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest. A syringe was recovered.
-Information only from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.
-Information only from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.
Oct. 20
-Property damage, animal complaint from the 1000 block of Greenhead Drive. Four sprinkler heads valued at $200 were damaged.
Calera
Oct. 9
-Harassment from the 300 block of Jackson Square.
-Agency assist from the 4500 block of U.S. 31.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Shoplifting from the 60 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.
-Incident from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
Oct. 10
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Union Station Drive.
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 200 block of Union Station Drive.
-Attempting to elude, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.
-Identity theft from the 90 block of Southern Hills Parkway.
Oct. 11
-Incident from the 100 block of Blue Loop, Montevallo.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Wakefield Drive.
-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Flagstone Lane.
-Child custody issue from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Daventry Way.
-Domestic incident from the 10 block of Lancaster Court.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10 block of Lancaster Court.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 10 block of Lancaster Court.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Crisfield Circle.
Oct. 12
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 3000 block of Village Ridge Drive.
-Property damage from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Incident from Shelby County 95.
-Property damage from the 2100 block of 18th Street.
-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 600 block of Leach Cemetery Road.
-Suspicious package from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.
-Distributing private image with intent to harass from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Found property from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.
Oct. 13
-Agency assist from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Incident from the 100 block of Rossburg Drive.
-Incident from the 1100 block of Village Trace.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Little John Circle.
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal trespass from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.
-Identity theft from the 2100 block of 18th Street.
Oct. 14
-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Castleberry Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Southern Hills Circle.
-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon, drug paraphernalia from the Exit 228 on ramp of I-65 North.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
Oct. 15
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from Whippoorwill Lane and U.S. 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Property damage from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
Oct. 16
-Incident from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.
Helena
Oct. 13
-Domestic violence third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.
Oct. 14
-Public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree from Tucker Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 17.
Oct. 15
-Criminal mischief third degree from Old Cahaba Drive.
Oct. 16
-Found property from Shelby County 17.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 52 West.
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required from Shelby County 261 at Shelby County 52 West.
-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from Townhouse Road.
-Harassment or harassing communications from Chestnut Forest Circle.
-Harassment from Hillsboro Parkway.
Oct. 17
-Possession of a forged instrument from Alabama 261 and Ruffin Road.
-Property damage from Timber Circle.
-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from the 600 block of Bentmoor Drive.
-Miscellaneous information from the intersection of Rosebay Lane and Oakleaf Circle.
Oct. 18
-Domestic incident from Wyndham Lane.
-Domestic violence third degree from Falliston Drive.
Montevallo
Oct. 14
-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 8.6 grams of marijuana, digital scale and small green bags and black BB gun and holster valued at $50.
Oct. 15
-Larceny/theft-theft-vehicle parts, $500-less than $1,500 and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Spring Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was a 2004 Toyota 4Runner catalytic converter, 1997 Forest F150 catalytic converter and a 2000 Chevrolet C1500 catalytic converter valued at $3,600.
-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 10 (highway/street).
-Assault-harassment from Hicks Street (residence/home).
Oct. 16
-Larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property from Middle Street (convenient store). Stolen was cash valued at $2,000. Recovered was cash valued at $1,525.
-Information only from Valley Street (residence/home). Damaged was a front door and frame valued at $350.
Oct. 17
-Property damage from Main Street (restaurant). Damaged was a side window of store valued at $1,000.
-Dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess and dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was four hypodermic needles, string tourniquet, spoon, brown power substance and two Alprazolam .25mg valued at $33.
-Information only from Highway 31 (other/unknown). Damaged was a rear bumper valued at $250.
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2012 Mazda 3 and utility pole valued at $3,000.
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2012 Mazda 3 and utility pole valued at $3,000.
-Property damage from Montevallo (residence/home). Damaged was a truck tire valued at $100.
Oct. 18
-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 10 (other/unknown).
-Assault-domestic-violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Vine Street (residence/home). Damaged was Fuzion brand tire valued at $250.
Oct. 19
-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Highway 25 (residence/home). Damaged was an entry door to apartment valued at $200.
-Information only from Highway 25 (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from King Street (residence/home).
Oct. 20
-Trespass warning from Highway 10 (other/unknown).
Pelham
Oct. 12
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was cash and identification valued at $10,200.
Oct. 13
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 900 Block of Colesbury Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun and cash valued at $530.
-Found property from the 9300 Block of Helena Road (bar/night club). Recovered was an auto tag valued at $25.
Vincent
July 30
-Harassment from Hanna Drive.
Aug. 5
-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Shelby County 60. A 2001 Toyota Camry was damaged.
Aug. 18
-Trespassing, violation of court order from Thomas Drive.
Aug. 30
-Person with a weapon from McBrayer Drive.
Sept. 12
-Harassment, menacing from Shelby County 62.
-Theft of property from Thomas Drive. A bag of assorted small hand tools and an Android phone were stolen.
-Civil dispute, harassment from Shelby County 62.
Sept. 17
-Trespassing from the 100 block of Southern Street.
-Civil incident from Dates Lane.
Sept. 25
-Property damage from Fleming Road.
Oct. 6
-Theft of property from Shelby County 60. An undisclosed amount of mail was stolen.
Marriages for the week of Oct. 25, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 12-16: -Michael Green to Lisa Marie Seay. -Cody Stallworth to Celina... read more