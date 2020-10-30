Marriages for the week of Oct. 25, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 12-16:
-Michael Green to Lisa Marie Seay.
-Cody Stallworth to Celina Crisanta Castor.
-Anthony Muggeo to Dianna Sheree Epperson.
-Brian Whitfield to Alyssa Ann Gentzyel.
-J. Humphries to Anita Corley Williams.
-Nathan McGillivray to Meghan Bussing Tinsley.
-Jazlynn Meeks to Wilkin Louis Silvestre.
-Jacob Wiseman to Amanda Kathryn Curvin.
-Heather Bradley to Jacob Hampton McInvale.
-James Lindquist to Katherine Charlotte Cardona.
-Elizabeth Evans to Stewart Nicolas Pittman.
-Colby Quinn to Jillian Claire Caddell.
-Kylee Keikaikaokalani to Lovedeep Singh.
-Joel Pate to Samthan Jo Robinson.
-Jeffrey Guidry to Victoria Rae Bennett.
-Michael Bunch to Kelly Lynn Hardiman.
-Eric Pittman to Jill Brasher Howell.
-Rudolph James to Lauren Michelle Gibbs English.
-Hunter Childers to Mackenzie Dawn Kattalia.
-Ryan Dill to Hyleshia Clistene McCoy.
-Herbert Conway to Kelly Pickett Shores.
-Marcus Jones to Tachandra Hunter Bell.
-Michael Marrs Carla Denise Williams.
-Frank Thacker to Lisa Marie De Melo.
-Adam Rader to Anna Kate Marcum.
-Kevin Held to Vanessa Price Powell.
-Yuriz Mejia Ramirez to Lillian Dinora Recinos Huezo.
Divorces for the week of Oct. 25, 2020
