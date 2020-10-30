Land transactions for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Oct. 12-16:

Oct. 12

-Valor Communities LLC to Ashley Jackson, for $270,057, for Lot 333 in Union Station Phase III.

-Amelia Turner to Alyamama Haddad, for $180,000, for Lot 155 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Billy Goff to Billy Cole Smith, for $11,665, for Lot 9 in Russel R. Hetz Property Resurvey.

-David Bennett to James Bolin Andrews, for $539,000, for Lot 96 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-L. Farris to Maurice Myers, for $458,000, for Lot 49 in Courtyard Manor.

-Charles Hayes to Zivai Mtyora, for $549,900, for Lot 1025 in Highland Lakes 10th Sector Phase I.

-Juan Tesorero to L&L Property Enterprises LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 307 in Allen Drive Condominium.

-Billy Goff to Christian Renee Smith, for $11,665, for Lot 11 in Russel R. Hetz Property Resurvey.

-Jason Kinney to Donald Leburn Miles, for $150,000, for Lot 60 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Hassan Motamed to Thomas Shoupe, for $835,000, for Lot 2508 in Brook Highland 25th Sector.

-Brady Construction LLC to Brady Homes LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 2123 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Dennis Mazingo to Matthew D. Sims, for $309,000, for Lot 1 in Lake Ridge.

-Kenneth Edwards to Amelia G. Turner, for $82,050, for Lot 155 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Rumon Freshcorn to James Paleti, for $550,000, for Lot 140 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B Final Plat Resurvey of Lot 140.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brandon Duane Cagle, for $288,400, for Lot 118 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Benjamin Williams to Leigh Cooper, for $324,900, for Lot 87 in Saddle Lake Farms Seconds Addition Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Kenneth Weidenback to Stacie Nichole Schafer, for $430,000, for Lot 112 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A.

-Darek Wood to Paula D. Davenport, for $334,900, for Lot 127 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Dianna Epperson to Mary C. Parker, for $172,000, for Lot 76 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Gordon Ballamy to Bennie Cox Strickland, for $225,000, for Lot 16 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Roger Cain to Robin Bridges, for $304,385, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Jamison Cummins to Diane Bell, for $189,280, for Lot 88 in Laurel Woods Phase IV.

-Richard Nash to Douglas Hall, for $242,760, for Lot 350 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.

-William Justice to Alabama Power Company, for $162,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Molin Industries LLC to Troy A. Tabor, for $245,000, for Lot 52 in Narrows Peak Sector.

-Jennifer Gafnea to Steven Michael Hataway, for $243,250, for Lot 6 in Meadowlark.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Kathy Abbott, for $284,038, for Lot 2013 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Stephanie Spain to Erik N. Hendon, for $212,500, for Lot 5 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-Lisa Creel to Christopher Jordan Hardy, for $166,500, for Lot 12 in Magnolia Parc.

-Joseph Seales to Maria G. Aleman, for $157,000, for Lot 97 in Waterford Village Sector 2.

-Tony Webster to Tony C. Philpot, for $277,500, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Brady Construction LLC to Brady Homes LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 212 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Lennox II LLC to Kadco LLC, for $234,970, for Lot 9 in Lenox Condominium Resurvey.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Amber Dawn Ohanian, for $533,391, for Lot 2001 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A.

-Deborah Warren to Pierson Candace Allegra, for $220,389, for Lot 747 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Timothy Ross to Rene Genry, for $4,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ratashia R. Everett, for $304,540, for Lot 1402 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Jonathan Ballenger to Coleman Durden Hamm, for $320,000, for Lot 4 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Michael Sweeney to Shawn Ertman, for $276,900, for Lot 151 in Wynlake Phase 4D.

-Ethel Eaton to Ethel Ellis Eaton, for $25,680, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-PHH Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $7,080, for Lot 3 in Lay Lake Farms Estates.

-Kurt Dehoff to Kurt Dehoff, for $105,300, for Lot 17 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1 Amended Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Patrick Skyler Murphy, for $392,400, for Lot 2198 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Alejandro Chavez to Fabian Antonio Iraheta Torres, for $16,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Dennis Deason to William G. McSherdon, for $217,500, for Lot 4 in Homestead.

-280 Lee Branch LLC to Duell Property Holdings LLC, for $603,500, for Lot 2 in Sing Survey Resurvey of Lot 2B-1.

-William McSherdon to Marlin W. Leslie, for $255,500, for Lot 1 in Salem Minor Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James Michael Mathis, for $374,900, for Lot 63 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Melody Cook to Steven Michael Drumwright, for $280,000, for Lot 31 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Margaret Cook to Richard Thompson, for $675,000, for Lot 11 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase I.

-Salvatore Minopoli to Randy M. Bullock, for $615,000, for Lot 944 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Patrick Shotts to Matthew Brock Wiley, for $232,000, for Lot 224 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-Tina Skelton to Heather R. Stripling, for $271,000, for Lot 49 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I Final Record Plat.

-Alyssa Hagan to Patrick S. Shotts, for $399,900, for Lot 719 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Alyssa A. Hagan, for $390,900, for Lot 508 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 712 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-LeLand Hodges to Brett Manley, for $212,900, for Lot 19 in Kingridge.

-Westwings Holdings LLC to Royal Investment Group LLC, for $209,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tracye Sharondra Coleman, for $277,980, for Lot 75 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Chelsey Dunnaway to Robert Irwin, for $175,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 709 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 708 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 707 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

Oct. 13

-Jackie Boykins to Jackie Boykins, for $153,357, for Lot 120 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Steven Cox to Steven Breazeale, for $535,000, for Lot 492 in Caldwell Crossings Sector 4 Phase One.

-Sherry Hall to Sherry Eaves Hall, for $61,070, for property in Section 26, Township 1 South, Range 1 West.

-Ronald Gettridge to Ronald F. Gettridge, for $140,000, for Lot 66 in Waterstone Phase 2.

-Celeste Waller to Greg Garcia, for $0, for Lot 38 in River Estates.

-Josiah Burdette to Austin D. Fiut, for $264,000, for Lot 34 in Chelsea Station.

-Patrick Murphy to Scott Alan Leigh, for $195,000, for Lot 30 in Laurel Woods.

-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc., for $92,000, for Lot 225 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1.

-Marek Petrik to Alex Kendall Ezelle, for $435,000, for Lot 10 in Heatherwood 9th Sector Phase I 1st Amended Final Plat.

-Cody Lewis to Matthew Louis Wallington, for $208,000, for Lot 61 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Chad Keathley to Jacob Scott Morris, for $205,000, for Lot 42 in Cottages at Stonehaven.

-Robert Leuschner to Alecia Hawkins, for $239,900, for Lot 594 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Jeremy Cox to Justin Cofer, for $289,500, for Lot 163 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Lior Ariel LLC to There is Only One Way LLC, for $116,700, for Lot 373 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Lior Ariel LLC to There is Only One Way LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 126 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Clayton Land Investments LLC to Shelby County Alabama, for $63,346, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Jason Nichols to Timothy O. Sims, for $20,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Laura M. Waldo, for $340,000, for Lot 18 in Selkirk.

-Jeremy Young to John M. Dodd, for $468,000, for Lot 1 in Scotch Addition to Eagle Point Final Plat.

-Terri Chambers to L & L Propety Enterprises LLC, for $38,000, for Lot 80 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Kevin Whitfield to Hayden David Lee Allen Galusha, for $275,000, for Lot 1 in Indian Valley 6th Setor.

-Sandra Downs to Brandon S. Moody, for $155,000, for Lot 224 in Glen at Stonehaven.

-Ken Vinoski to Rosa Escalante Garcia, for $595,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Clifford Storey to Richard Earl Storey, for $18,210, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael Harris to Billy Wayne McGough, for $990,000, for Lot 6 in Shire Valley Farms Resurvey of Lot 6 Resurvey of Lots 6 & 7.

-Henry Holifield to Fredrick B. Berrey, for $135,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

Oct. 14

-Thomas Howard to David Lee Saxon, for $270,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Kristin Mixon to Sonja Stephens Grissom, for $198,000, for Lot 110 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Trussville Surgical LLC to Cahaval LLC, for $1,785,000, for Lot 13 in Cahaba Valley Office Park.

-Jack Brunson to James C. Riley, for $234,225, for Lot 40 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Richard Silva to Matthew Dutton, for $359,900, fo rLot 44 in Riverchase Country Club Phase IV.

-Garrett Proper to Amanda Lamons Smith, for $262,900, for Lot 156 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Justin Matthias Tolbert, for $261,505, fo rLot 241 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Patrick Bennett to Garrett Messer, for $275,000, for Lot 218 in Willow Oaks.

-Lila Martin to Heather T. Johns, for $162,000, for Lot 26 in Parkside.

-Kathy Joseph to Seth Joseph, for $5,000, for Lot 3 in Ferrell Place Family Subdivision.

-Jason Foley to Yuanyuan Guo, for $275,000, for Lot 22 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Mike Leonis to Michael W. Jones, for $939,000, for Lot 12 in Lake Wellington Estates.

-Garrett Messer to William Scott Carl, for $200,000, for Lot 80 in Villages at Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Renasant Bank to Jonathan Ashley Spann, for $690,000, for Lot 20-17 in Mt Laurel Phase 3B Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Terry Leshaun Smith, for $301,295, for Lot 72 in Mallard Landing Phase 1.

-Liliya Sims to William L. Cole, for $170,500, for Lot 29 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector.

-Troy Nichols to 201810WY 29 LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 4 in Indian Valley Sixth Sector.

-John Miller to Reinaldo Eleuterio Escobar, for $145,000, for Lot 5 in Willow Point Phase 2.

-Cynthia Burgess to Joseph Tyler Gillimore, for $384,000, for Lot 3 in Keeneland Valley.

-Robert Schofield to Marina D. Hidalgo Moreno, for $195,000, for Lot 22 in Oakwood Village Phase Two.

-Gayla Schofield to Randall Earl Dickerson, for $260,000, for Lot 319 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Christopher Pfefferkorn to Christopher Osborn Pfefferkorn, for $0, for Lot 1418 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-Richard Davis to Eric Fluit, for $220,000, for Lot 18 in Woodland Hills Second Phase First Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Matthew D. Marlin, for $501,203, for Lot 606 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Jason Carpenter to Jason Carpenter, for $75,940, for Lot 6 in White Oak Manor Final Plat.

-Keith Chaffin to Matthew Posten, for $199,900, for Lot 230 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Michael Powell to Brenda G. Toole, for $278,000, for Lot 2574 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase II.

-Marilynne Whisenant to Marilynne Whisenant, for $10,000, for Lot 22 in Meadowridge.

-LGI Homes Alabama to Latisha Hunter Love, for $249,900, for Lot 16 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Re Recorded.

-Nolen Meigs to Michael Randall Walker, for $278,000, for Lot 4 in Oak Park Sector I.

Oct. 15

-William Holcomb to Russell Owen Alicea, for $200,000, for Lot 102 in Wyndham Wellington Sector Phase II.

-U.S. Bank Trust to American Investment Enterprises LLC, for $220,500, for Lot 46 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.

-Harold Bauer to Courtney A. Harvey, for $886,500, for Lot 862 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase II.

-James Barrett to Robert Gary Washington, for $132,500, for Lot 41 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase IV.

-Carl Sanders to William Jeremy Holcomb, for $225,000, for Lot 1162 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-Jadie Howell to Kelsey F. Tadlock, for $78,600, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Shaunda Ridley to Donald Ray Martin, for $272,000, for Lot 1416 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Robert Irwin to Robert Irwin, for $175,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Kenneth Hester to Amy B. Best, for $299,000, for Lot 41 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Jane Phillips to Jane K. Phillips, for $210,000, fo rLot 234 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Kingwood Assembly of God Inc. to City of Alabaster, for $575,000, for Lot 2 in Kingwood Assembly of God Resurvey.

-Scott Richardson to Kimberly Mardis, for $390,000, for Lot 37 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Three.

-Kista Smith to Aldenero Dejames Dixon, for $160,000, for Lot 191 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Ramona Bush to Craig M. Dollar, for $254,000, for Lot 188 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Karen Hendrick to Kristie Jordan Richardson, for $600,000, for Lot 40 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Michael Deveaux to Alexander Fisher Eastman, for $220,000, for Lot 95 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase One.

-Karen Potter to Timothy J. Uptain, for $149,900, for Lot 217 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase II.

-Jermaine Thigpen to Holly G. Gothart, for $188,500, for Lot 244 in Camden Cove West Sector 2.

-Jeremiah Noble to Emily Anne Noble, for $124,550, for Lot 268 in Reserve at Timberlake Phase 3.

-Kimberly Collier to Zachary Harbin, for $230,000, for Lot 11 in Helena Estates.

-Stephanie Olson to Glenn E. Barber, for $294,500, for Lot 230 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Lanie Cole Egan, for $292,600, for Lot 24 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Christina Davis to Zebulon Joseph Griffin, for $68,400, for Lot 9 in Hamlet 4th Sector.

-Allen Greer to Talor Rubin, for $265,000, for Lot 122 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Laura Royal to Jo Ann Kanakis, for $239,872.50, for Lot 30AA in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Hilton Jordan to Hubert S. Olis, for $540,000, for Lot 306 in Lakewood Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Karen Golden to Zachary P. Ronk, for $355,000, fo rLot 79 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2 Final Plat.

-James Lynch to City of Calera, for $50,000, for Lot 16 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Ajay R. Patel, for $544,867, for Lot 2003 in Flemming Farms Phase IA.

-Christopher McAlpine to Millie De Simone, for $203,500, for Lot 74 in Summer Brook Sector One.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to William Todd Fancher, for $209,620, for Lot 44 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Barbara H. McGill, for $166,500, for Lot 44 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.

Oct. 16

-Innovative Renovations LLC to Sandy Indian River LLC, for $114,000, for Lot 30 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

-Michael Lushington to Kenneth J. Kittie, for $259,900, for Lot 266 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Ronnie Hicks to JC White Investments LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Gary Schiff to Janice Hyche Atwater, for $307,500, for Lot 214 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-Scott Brown to Drew G. Vestri, for $252,000, for Lot 14 in Bent River Estates Phase 1.

-Jessie Morton to Victoria Elizabeth Jackson, for $250,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jason Forrester to Laura Graham, for $282,000, for Lot 50 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Christopher Gallups to Jonathan Gill, for $65,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Western REI LLC to KSB Enterprises LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 12 in Kent Farms Commercial Complex.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Thomas Chase Swift, for $319,731, for Lot 101 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Aaron M. Southern, for $184,777, for Lot 67 in Navajo Hills 9th Sector.

-Kasie Hicks to Raymond Blake McKenzie, for $357,900, for Lot 2 in Grove Resurvey of Lots 1-24 and 27-39.

-Brett Mcanally to Sarah Elizabeth Holdbrooks, for $132,000, for Lot 10 in Shelena Estates.

-Jonathan Gill to JG Property Management and Land Development LLC, for $65,000 for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Brandon Allie to Shehzad Bhimani, for $166,000, for Lot 29 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Leigh A. Jackson, for $375,082, for Lot 2081 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Jacob Mueller to Matthew Croom, for $197,500, fo rLot 104 in High Ridge Village Phase 5.

-Marilyn Russell to Capital Investment Properties LLC, for $257,500, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Chelsea Selig LLC, for Pepperwood Inc., for $675,000, for Lot 5 in Chelsea Crossroads.

-Fred Cross to Courtney B. Vanscyoc, for $289,900, for Lot 9 in Ashton Woods 1st Phase.

-Ridgecrest Homes LLC to Aldger L. Armstead, for $292,938, for Lot 17 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Patsy Ellis to Frank Corley Ellis, for $15,680, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Perry Martin to David Evon McDaniel, for $285,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to Jonathan Maquil Dodson, for $408,540, for Lot 2419 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Steven Bayko to Robert Barrentine, for $275,000, for Lot 1419 in Braemer at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-John Morton to Andrew Schubart, for $307,000, for Lot 16 in Meadow Brook CLuster Homes First Sector.

-Melora Wallis to Tate Sanders Thomas, for $369,900, for Lot 185 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase One.

-Tara Morgan to Lyndsay Brown, for $340,000, for Lot 22 in Oak Meadows 1st Sector.