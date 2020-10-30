Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 9-20:

Alabaster

Oct. 13

-Amanda Darlene Price, 36, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.

-Courtney Renee Lawson, 39, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.

-Merial Caffey McGhee, 38, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

-Janie Loyd Hoffman, 48, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree.

Oct. 14

-Lindsey Renae Lowery, 38, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest (two counts).

Oct. 15

-Aaron Jerome Nolan Eddings, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 16

-Jason Kenneth Smith, 41, of Trussville, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Terrica Nicole Burke, 33, of Odenville, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.

-Garrett Salter, 29, of Chelsea, alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 17

-Hunter Morgan Franks, 18, of Oneonta, Alabama, using false ID to purchase alcohol, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Vernette Lashea Jones, 40, of Tuscaloosa, alias writ of arrest (two counts).

-David R. Brasher, 61, of Alabama, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, resisting arrest.

-Marissa Nichole Hinds, 23, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-David Michael Taunton, 48, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

Oct. 19

-Jeffrey Scott Hall, 46, of Alabaster, failure to appear, assault third degree.

-Hollie Seward Cholewinski, 38, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

Oct. 20

-Timothy Dare Lacy, 59, of Wetumpka, Alabama, DUI-controlled substance, public intoxication.

Calera

Oct. 9

-John Dustin Norris, 38, of Calera, agency assist.

-Amanda Nickole Cook, 33, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Patrick James Bradley, 37, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Oct. 10

-Javona Lashy Bateman, 26, of Huntsville, Alabama, public intoxication.

-Percy Lee Nelms, 42, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, attempting to elude.

Oct. 11

-Kenide Leaja Flippo, 19, of Florence, Alabama, simple assault.

-Jonathan David Smith, 26, of Irondale, warrant-alias.

-Alishia Francheska White, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Randall Scott Wilson, 49, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Oct. 12

-Lindsey Lisa Thorne, 29, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Nicholas Harley Smith, 22, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Oct. 13

-Shane Michael Allen, 47, of Montevallo, agency assist.

Oct. 14

-Brittney Roasha Hubbard, 30, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Robert Earl Little, 26, of Epes, Alabama, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, drug paraphernalia.

-Bobbie Jean Boothe, 35, of Shelby, failure to appear.

Oct. 15

-Maurice W. Pettaway, 24, of Calera, bond revocation, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Charles Young Taylor, 38, of Montgomery, theft of property fourth degree.

Helena

Oct. 14

-Savannah Leigh Wright, 26, public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Joshua Scott Wright, 32, public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree.

Oct. 16

-Christopher Drake Edwards, 25, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms licenses required.

Oct. 17

-Chase Alan Smith, 18, DUI-alcohol, possession of a forged instrument.

-Chad Clifton Franks, 48, probation violation.

Montevallo

Oct. 13

-David Shane Henderson, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 14

-Richard Lewis Nelms, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Oct. 16

-Dakota William Shaner, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

-David Scott Farley, larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property.

-Emili Faith Savage, larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property.

Oct. 17

-Jennifer Michelle Morse, dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and traffic-driving under the influence.

Pelham

Oct. 11

-Darrack Harris, 24, of Birmingham alias warrant.

-Ashley Sims, 28, of Hueytown, alias warrants.

-Francis McCallion, 37, of Prattville, alias warrants.

Oct. 12

-Stephen Daniels, 44, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Adam Hull, 36, of Birmingham, obstruction/using false ID.

Oct. 13

-Justin Newell, 32, of Birmingham, alias warrants.

Oct. 14

-James Wethington, 45, of Titus, alias warrant.

-Alishia White, 35, of Montevallo, alias warrant.

Oct. 15

-Stephanie Lockhart, 34, of Montgomery, alias warrants.

-Michael Gray, 58, of Columbiana, alias warrant.

-Korie Whitfield, 28, of Alabaster, DUI-influence of alcohol.

Oct. 16

-Philip Maxwell, 18, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Joseph Guzik, 37, of Maylene, expired tag.