Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Due to the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and its impact across Shelby County and the city of Pelham, all schools in the Pelham City School system will have a delayed start on Thursday, Oct. 29. The school system will update the day at 8 a.m.

With trees down and power out in different areas, the school system decided to wait until there is more daylight and details about what is happening around Pelham before making an official decision on closing.

“The weather we experienced last night has caused power outages in some areas of our city,” read a release from Pelham City Schools. “At this time we are assessing our ability to conduct normal school day operations, and we will delay the start of school today. We will continue to assess the situation and communicate further information about the school day schedule by 8 a.m.”

According to the Pelham Police Department there is storm damage around the city.

State Park Road is closed between Amphitheater Road and Highway 35 until street departments clear debris. Power lines are also down in that area and you are asked not to go around barricades.

Traffic lights are also out or malfunctioning at several different intersections in the city.

“We need to make you aware of issues caused by last night’s storms. We are still surveying the damage around the city, so this list will be updated,” read a release from Pelham Police Department.

If you encounter significant debris or downed trees/utility lines, you’re encouraged to call the police department’s dispatch line at 205-620-6550.

Updates on the city and the school system’s opening will be provided throughout the day.