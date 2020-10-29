Hurricane’s path plunges hundreds of thousands into dark across Alabama
Hurricane Zeta plunged a large swath of Alabama in the dark overnight with hundreds of thousands still without power early Thursday.
The storm’s path can clearly be seen in outage maps as a diagonal slash across the state.
By 9 a.m. the website Poweroutage.us tracked approximately 472,000 Alabama customers were without power as crews worked to clear debris and restore service.
For updated information on power outages tracked by the site visit:
https://poweroutage.us/area/state/alabama
Experts warn:
Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama
Hurricane Zeta surprised weather forecasters Wednesday as it strengthened just before making landfall and plowed ashore, leaving a wake of... read more