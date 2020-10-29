A Birthday Place opens storefront in Pelham

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — While A Birthday Place has been providing birthday and party supplies for more than a decade online, the business recently opened its storefront in Pelham to provide a more physical shopping experience.

The store, located at 2706 C Pelham Pkwy., creates a unique atmosphere for those needing party supplies to come and buy any materials that they might need, including custom banners and edible cake toppers.

“We have been open mostly as an online store, my aunt Patricia Papalardo is the owner. She started the business like 15 years ago as a website selling cake toppers and it has just slowly grown it,” employee Allyson McPoland said.

The switch to a storefront came out of a desire to provide a unique experience to customers so that they could get professional quality supplies with local service. As the store has its own warehouse from its time as an online-only business, they are easily able to fulfill orders.

One of the more unique offerings from the store is custom edible cake toppers.

“A lot of people do not know about the edible toppers,” McPoland said. “We can print anything on these and put it on a cake for you. We can also get pretty much any kind of supplies, even if it is something we do not have in our storefront.”

In the future, McPoland said that they want to open a venue where they could also host parties in addition to just selling supplies.

A Birthday Place is open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and can be reached for more information by calling 637-0010.