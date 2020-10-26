Joe “Chief” Seale

Joe “Chief” Seale passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Joe was born to Elmer Seale and Annie Chappell on May 23, 1948 in Birmingham.

Joe is survived by his wife Patsey Williams Seale of 53 years.

Joe is also survived by his two children, Adrienne Maddox and her husband Kyle Maddox of Madison and Jon Seale and his wife Kristie Seale of Birmingham. He was also the proud grandfather of two precious grandchildren, Amelia Maddox and Sophia Seale.

Joe’s career was spent primarily in the finance industry in Clanton, where he resided for many years before recently retiring and moving to the Birmingham area. He also proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in his early years and was a great patriot.

Joe enjoyed listening to great music from Elvis Presley to The Four Tops. Joe also loved listening to great gospel hits such as “When he was on the cross, I was on his mind” which was his favorite of all.

Anyone that knew Joe knew he had great pride for the University of Alabama and more than anything enjoyed attending Alabama football games both home and away with his son and his friends. Joe and Jon would take Chilton County peaches to Alabama coaches each year & have their pictures made with the head coach. He was known at the local coffee shop for telling football stories about how every coach from Coach Bryant to Coach Saban have received peaches from them. One of Joe’s favorite stories is how he had gotten a practice pass signed by Coach Bryant.

Joe was also known for bragging about both of his granddaughter’s accomplishments. His granddaughters were his pride and joy.

Joe “Chief” Seale was loved by so many and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

If Joe had one last thing to say it would be, Roll Tide Roll!!!

Services are under the direction of Ridout’s Valley Chapel (205-879-3401) in Homewood.