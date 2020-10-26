Donna Rohan

Columbiana

Donna Rohan, age 66, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26 at Columbiana United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Buster Timmons officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

