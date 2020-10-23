October 23, 2020

The University of Montevallo’s Environmental Education Program is hosting a series of outdoor family field trips called Ebenezer’s Swamp School through mid-November. (File)

UM launches Ebenezer’s Swamp School outdoor program

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:48 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo’s Environmental Education Program launched a new series of family field trips in October.

“We have created a social-distant, masked, outdoor program for parents to attend with their students,” Environmental Education Program Director Jecca Shumate said. “For families that are homeschooling, this is an outdoor nature-based family field trip that is observing CDC guidelines.”

Ebenezer’s Swamp School is held at the outdoor classroom at Ebenezer Swamp from 9-11 a.m.

Lessons are geared toward students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Upcoming dates and lessons are:

  • Oct. 28 – Spooky Spiderwebs
  • Nov. 4 – Blending In/Standing Out
  • Nov. 6 – Science of Trees
  • Nov. 9 – Creepy Crawlies
  • Nov. 11 – Feathered Friends
  • Nov. 16 – Swamp Rocks
  • Nov. 18 – Night Animals

The lesson topics are subject to change.

The cost to attend is $6 per student, and adults are free.

All students must be accompanied by an adult.

Space is limited, and registration is required at Montevallo.edu/eeprograms.

Questions about Ebenezer’s Swamp School should be sent to eeprograms@montevallo.edu.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries