Third Run for Our Lives 5k set for Oct. 24

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — The third annual Run for Our Lives 5k, a fundraising run designed to benefit resources for Sudden Cardiac Arrest, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Alabaster.

The run was created by Stephanie Douglas who had a sudden cardiac arrest several years ago at Champy’s in Alabaster. After her life was saved, she set out on a mission to provide information and resources, with the run as a catalyst for that mission.

Douglas created the race out of her own experience and to help the general public know the importance of having Automated External Defibrillator’s, AEDs, available in public places.

“We are raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and why CPR and the use of AEDs is so critical,” Douglas explained. “CPR is so important because it keeps the blood moving through the body, but the shock of electricity form the AED has to get to the heart so it can get back into a normal rhythm. Without that shock the CPR is not as helpful.”

Douglas gained this knowledge from her own experience, learning that it was CPR and an AED that saved her life. She also said that she learned that there was a difference in a regular heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We have this race so we can raise money to buy AEDs and help up them in places around town,’ Douglas explained.

The race will take place at Veteran’s Park, and registration will start around 8 a.m. Those participating will get a runners bib, and a t-shirt to wear during the race, which will begin at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for men and women coming in first, second and third places.

More information about the event can be found at Runsignup.com/rfol5k.