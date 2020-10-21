Calera Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 29

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — Calera Main Street and Collectivus Church are hosting a drive-thru-style Trunk or Treat this year in an effort to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and keep the event family-friendly. The Trunk or Treat will be held Thursday, Oct. 29 at 1771 Ninth Street, Calera, from 5-7 p.m.

Collectivus Church is sponsoring the second annual community event with a very different spin this year in order to keep it safe for everyone.

“Last year we had 25 trunks lined up along the sidewalk on Alabama 25, and families lined the streets to go from trunk to trunk on foot,” Pastor Ben Nelson said. “This year, we will park approximately 45 vehicles in a large gravel lot and direct traffic up and down each row of decorated trunks, so families never have to leave their cars. We will even have an interactive radio station to set the mood! The very first trunk you come to will give each car a special bag that will be held outside their window. Masked and gloved participants at each decorated trunk will place treats in the bag as the vehicles slowly drive through. It will be similar to a drive-through light show where everyone in the car gets to see everything while safely enjoying the holiday.”

The event will be located at 1771 Ninth Street, near the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum. There will also be a drive-in movie starting at 6, and food trucks will be available from 5-7 p.m. in the Calera Courtyard located at 1120 17th Ave., behind the downtown shops. Many local Main Street merchants will also be open with specials and promotions. Safe carpooling (within your family group) is strongly encouraged.

“With so many events being canceled everywhere, I am thrilled that we could come up with a different take on the traditional Trunk or Treat experience,” said Jackie Batson, Executive Director of Calera Main Street, a revitalization program with a focus on economic development and historic preservation. “We had so many families visit last year from all over, that we just couldn’t imagine not having an event for Halloween. No one expected the turn out we had in 2019 and I bet we’ll see even more families this year since they can take it all in from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle.”

This event will follow all recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC, including mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, sanitation, and reduced occupancy in retail establishments. All candy and giveaways will be prepared and distributed with minimum handling. No self-service will be allowed to further minimize risk.

To sign up to provide a trunk or for more information about Collectivus Church, visit Collectivus.church or @collectivuschurch on Facebook or Instagram.