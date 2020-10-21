24e Health Club holds grand opening

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM— 24e Health Club, an Alabama based gym franchise, held a grand opening event Oct. 19, after having a soft opening in mid-September.

The gym, located in the old Gold’s Gym facility, will provide the same level of ease and service that Gold’s members were used to, with all of the added benefits 24e offers, according to manager Doug Wyatt.

“We are 24 hours everyday,” Wyatt explained. “This location has been a great location and a very popular place for a health club when Gold’s Gym was here. They had a lot of members that are very excited that we are moving into this building.”

The grand opening event was designed as a way for those who were not yet familiar with the location to get a good look at what they have to offer if they were interested in improving their fitness.

Families were encouraged to come out and tour the facility, enter to win prizes, enjoy food from Full Moon BBQ and to sign up for a membership if they were interested.

“In the midst of a stress-packed year both locally and nationally, our vision was to create an energetic yet spa-like sanctuary to help members both renew and accomplish their fitness goals,” said Adam Galey, 24e Controller.

With the grand opening, the gym launched several programs, deals and opportunities for members to enjoy.

According to Wyatt, the company completely renovated the facility from top to bottom and has also installed a healthy smoothie bar for refreshments after workouts.

“We believe it is no coincidence that we are opening in 2020. We hope our presence plays a part in revitalizing the health and heartbeat of the community,” Wyatt said. “The new gym opening will create job positions in child-care, personal training, and other departments.”

This new facility is easily accessible and located in the heart of Pelham at 2244 Pelham Parkway.

More information about registration or the gym can be found by visiting 24ehealthclubs.com or by calling 205-358-8815.