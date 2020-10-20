October 20, 2020

Marriages for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 5-9:

-Matthew Scalice to Seamethea Tzaddi Roberts.

-Michael Michard to Victoria Louise Spain.

-Brooke Talbert to Bradley Ray Handley.

-Dennis Maxwell to Tarsha Rena Courtney.

-Timothy Espersen to Jordan Layne Rush.

-Sheyenne Pannell to Christopher Shaw Maples.

-Hannah Rice to Hannon McDaniel Sanderson.

-Brandon Holmes to Ashley Lauren Fondren.

-Christian Merritte Webb to Jessica Lynn Hughes.

-Ashleigh McClure to Cody Allen Thomaston.

-Benjamin Lawley to Courtney Lynn Moore.

-Laura Angers to Daniel Avery Maddox.

-Magdalena Augello to Tommy Lee Jenkins.

-Hala Jarrar to Evan Farrell Acton.

-Chinazor Iwuaba to Chike Emeka Ezeokoli.

-Kyle Carson to Brianna Marie Edmonds.

-Jamie McWilliams to Michael Joseph Kelley.

-Sara Nash to Jeremiah Robert Pennington.

-Charles Stiles to Olivia Diann Gaston.

-Jonathan Simmons to Danielle Brooke Sims.

-Anna Raco to Troup Brazelton Graham.

-Thomas Bratina to Paula Longshore Dobnikar.

-Brooke Riley to Daniel Mathis Pearson.

-Hunter Booth to Peyton Alexis Gans.

-Kenneth Heard to Bailey Elizabeth Godette.

-Robert Barr to Katelyn Rochelle Woods.

-Destini Solomon to Arthur Patton Teele.

-Jaron Sylestine to Anna Leigh Williams.

-Parivesh Priye to Archana Sadhanala.

-Robert Adkins to Melissa Diane Camp.

-Jerrod Gowins to Brittany C. Baty.

