Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Siluria Brewing Company is offering its customers a way to enjoy a refreshing Pink Moscato and also support the efforts of Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Siluria Brewing wanted to create an easy way for their customers to help support the efforts of Forge.

Forge is an organization that is a partnership between Brookwood Baptist Health, Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center, St. Vincent’s and UAB Medicine.

They provide a wide variety of services to those facing breast cancer, such as individualized plans, advocacy, support groups and other services.

Siluria Brewing Company held a kickoff event Oct. 1 to celebrate the release of their Cellar Pink Moscato, for which $10 from every bottle in the month of October will be donated to Forge.

“We are proud to support Forge with our October release of Siluria’s Cellar Pink Moscato,” Siluria announced on its Facebook page.

The kickoff event featured food from Beulah Mae’s food truck, live music from Hope Wendell and Nolan Clagg, and representatives from Forge came to let patrons know about their services.

Siluria Brewing has set a personal goal of raising $1,500 for Forge, which is documented by a drawing of bottle on the bar’s chalk board, that is filled as each bottle is purchased.

Thanks to a generous $500 donation from The Bearded Landscaper, the goal was more than 1/3 met after the kickoff.

“We are here for the survivors,” Claire Gray of Forge said. “Forge is an organization that supports and empowers survivors and the people who love them, and we serve people right here in central Alabama.”

Siluria will have the Pink Moscato available supporting the organization through the end of the month.

More information about Forge, and breast cancer awareness and support can be found at Forgeon.org.