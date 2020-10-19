Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Those interested in getting in shape in a fun and relaxing environment have the opportunity to join Pelham’s Parks and Rec Department for Body Sculpt classes on Saturdays.

The classes are held at the Gymnasium in the Recreation Center from 8:30–9:30 a.m. every Saturday.

Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters said the classes were a “low impact workout format that defines your entire body with emphasis on shoulders, arms, core and glutes.”

The classes are in a group setting designed to encourage everyone to have a good time while working out at an easy-to- follow pace.

The classes are hosted by Mimi Birk who is also the instructor for ReFit classes held at the Recreation Center.

Parks and Rec began offering this class earlier in the year, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic the classes were online up until Aug. 29 when the center was able to have events again.

Safety measures such as social distancing, cleaning and facial coverings will be in affect to protect the health and safety of those participating.

Guests are asked to bring their own workout mats and their own weights if possible.

Admission for the classes is $5, and those interested can participate by signing up at Pelhampark.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs.