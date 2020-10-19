“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Neighbors in the Sugar Creek Subdivision recently came together to create “Boo for our Blue,” a Halloween Trick-or-Treat fundraiser that will support Helena officer David Rollan, who was recently hospitalized.

Chase Rogers, Sugar Creek resident and organizer, said that neighborhood had been doing community events that everyone could safely participate in and they figured they could do that on Halloween and help support one of their own through the fundraiser.

“It is a responsibility of everybody in the community to help out a neighbor going through something like that. We can’t have true community if we know that some of our neighbors are hurting,” Rogers said. “Officer Rollan has meant so much to the community and the kids, and with one event that was gone. There is a piece of us missing and we want to be good neighbors and help.”

The event will start around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and function as regular trick-or-treating but with a kind of social-distanced block party feel to it. Everyone is invited to come and get some candy, hot chocolate and fellowship with others.

They also plan to have a spooky Halloween movie for kids to enjoy.

Neighbors will be collecting cash donations from those who come to trick-or-treat, and Rogers said they also plan to have Venmo information available for those who wish to make electronic donations.

Rogers said that this event was originally just going to be a way to save Halloween from the pandemic, but when they realized someone in their community was hurt, they knew they could turn it into something else.

“We kept thinking we wanted to try and do something for Halloween,” Rogers said. “It hit us when our neighbor officer Rollan went through his accident, and we wanted to figure out a way to help him out.”