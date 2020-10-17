Comer shuts out Vincent to top 50 points

BY SCOTT MIMS

VINCENT — BBs sting worse than Yellow Jackets—that was certainly true Friday night, Oct. 16 as the B.B. Comer Tigers shut out Vincent, 51-0.

After an 8-0 lead on Comer’s first possession, Vincent held onto the ball for a while but could not answer due to a stalled running game and few passes to move the ball forward.

In the second quarter, an unsportsmanlike conduct call put Comer near the Vincent 10-yard line but the Yellow Jackets kept them out of the end zone. The Tigers bounced right back, however, and scored another six points. A missed 2-point conversion held them to the standard 14-point lead.

With about 3:18 left in the half, Comer scored again and this time didn’t miss the conversion. To make things worse for Vincent, Evan Swain was disqualified from the game due to a targeting call.

The score was 22-0 at halftime.

After returning from intermission, Comer continued to dominate as they returned a kick all the way to the red zone and crossed the goal line three plays later. Next, the Tigers picked up a Vincent fumble deep in the opposite red zone and took it back to score just one play later, padding their lead to 36.

With just 1:36 remaining in the third, Comer stacked on another TD and conversion. The final touchdown came with about 2:15 in the fourth quarter and was capped with a PAT.

“I think our kids played hard early on,” said Vincent coach Lucas Weatherford Friday night. “B.B. Comer just out-worked us, out-coached us and out-played us.”

Weatherford mentioned that a couple of Jackets, including Jermarey Lawson, were benched Friday night due to an ejection the previous week. Unfortunately, they must also sit out next week’s road game at LaFayette, another regional matchup.

Weatherford’s goal is to steer the team away from the negatives and focus on the upcoming challenge.

“We’re going to have to regroup, go back to the drawing board,” he said.