October 15, 2020

Brian Polk

By Staff Reports

Published 12:09 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

Brian Polk
Chelsea

Brian Polk, age 54, of Chelsea, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 at Liberty Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Bro. Chris Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries