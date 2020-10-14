Warriors 6U All-Stars named Pre-Area Champs
The Alabaster Warriors 6U All Stars softball team became Pre-Area Champs recently. Players are Addison Curren, Amelia Hall, Annaclaire Vandervort, Blythe King, Daney Matherson, Ella Ryan Aman, Emery Wroten, Jemma Aman, Kollins Pedrick, Lynleigh Hamm and Mia Brasfield. Coaches: Josh Matherson, Jayme Aman and Aaron Curren. (Contributed)
