Contractor provides update on Pelham’s Campus 124

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Construction on Campus 124, the mixed-use facility that will repurpose the old Valley Elementary School in Pelham, is well underway with an expected completion date in spring or early summer 2021.

“This area is growing and has a demographic mix that is craving a place to gather and enjoy a dynamic atmosphere,” said Developer Randy Schrimsher. “We’re excited about the opportunity and impressed with the city’s interest in revitalizing this landmark into an amenity the public can enjoy for years to come.”

Since the project was initially announced, the developers have made progress by developing design concepts working with Matheny Goldmon, the project’s architect.

According to a press release, Goldmon “creatively designed Campus 124 into 85,000 square feet of unique space with vaulted ceilings, outdoor patios and common areas. The architects and developer were purposeful in using recycled materials from the school throughout the renovation.”

“Simply put, this has been a fun and rewarding project,” said Melody Whitten of 58, Inc. “Throughout this process, Schrimsher Company has been keenly aware that this site has sentimental value to the residents of Pelham and have diligently searched for ways to incorporate those memories into the project. I hope everyone will come experience how the old and new have merged to create a community space everyone can enjoy.”

Developers intended on holding a groundbreaking back in March, however due to COVID-19 this was canceled. Despite other delays, construction is moving ahead and pre-leasing to tenants.

More details on Campus No. 124 are available at Facebook.com/Campus124, campus_124 on Instagram, and on the Campus124.com website.

Schrimsher Company plans to make announcements soon in regard to tenants and their opening dates, with the first hopefully opening before the end of the year.