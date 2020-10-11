Sheriff’s reports for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 20-26:

Sept. 17

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

Sept. 18

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Several bicycles valued at a total of $300, a child’s motorized motorcycle and a child’s battery-powered Jeep were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5300 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Robbery from the 90 block of Great Pines Road, Leeds. Assorted collectible bills and coins totaling $500, antibiotics, Honda van keys and a Boost Mobile cell phone valued at $40 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 2300 block of Salem Road, Montevallo.

-Burglary from the 7800 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A firearm was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 0 block of Swann Drive, Birmingham. Miscellaneous items were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Shelby County 280, Sterrett. $7,500 was stolen from a checking account.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle, criminal mischief from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea. A 2013 Dodge Ram sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 90 block of Lily Drive, Sterrett.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Chesser Loop Road, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1500 block of Southern Drive, Birmingham.

-Illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 2100 block of Pelham Parkway, Pelham. A Sam’s Club card was stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 0 block of Swann Drive, Birmingham. Miscellaneous items were damaged.

Sept. 19

-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of Ewing Street, Montevallo. An orange Husqvarna weed trimmer valued at $549.99 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from Shelby County 26 and Jones Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 19000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A 2001 Yamaha Big Bear 400 four-wheeler valued at $2,500 was stolen.

Sept. 20

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Hillside Lane, Sterrett.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 100 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Attempting to elude, reckless driving from the 3000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Harassment from AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 700 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, fraudulent use of debit card from the 0-100 block of Autry Drive, Chelsea. A white wallet style purse with strap, debit card and Land Rover key were stolen.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 5000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 219, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 5300 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer. A 2014 Ford F-150 sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

Sept. 21

-Miscellaneous incident from the 7800 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun valued at $250 and a magazine with 12 rounds valued at $20 were recovered.

-Missing juvenile from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Olmsted Street, Birmingham.

-Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A scale, crack pipe, plastic spoon, baggies, methamphetamine in three separate bags (10 grams), methamphetamine in three separate bags (12 grams) and five pills identified as Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine were confiscated.

-Assault from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 41 and U.S. 280 at the soccer fields, Birmingham. An iPhone 7 valued at $120 and an Otterbox case valued at $35 were stolen.

-DUI, leaving scene of accident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 9000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds. Hydrocodone, Lorazepam (18 count, 0.5 milligram) and liquid morphine were damaged or destroyed.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Birch Creek Drive, Birmingham.

-Negotiating a worthless instrument from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A money order for $500 was forged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville. A computer valued at $100, refrigerator valued at $200, table saw valued at $200, power saw valued at $60, gig saw valued at $50 and miscellaneous items valued at $300 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief second degree from Shelby County 17 and Dana Drive, Montevallo. A 2011 Chevy HHR rear bumper was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 9400 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana. A single-family dwelling was completely destroyed.

-Community notification violation from the 100 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville.

-SORNA violation from the 100 block of Railroad Avenue, Maylene.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from Shelby County 28 at Alabama 145, Columbiana. A green leafy substance (1.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of August Road, Columbiana.

-Use of force from the 400 block of Gould Road, Columbiana.

-Resisting arrest from the 400 block of Gould Road, Columbiana.

-Runaway from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Forest Drive, Montevallo. A Springfield .40-caliber firearm valued at $500 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 2100 block of Smith Drive, Birmingham.

-Runaway juvenile from the 200 block of Verda Green Lane, Columbiana.

-Assault from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road and Surrey Lane, Birmingham. A 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Headliner sustained $1,000 in damages.

Sept. 22

-Incident from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea. A door frame was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Chelsea. A 9-millimeter firearm and magazines with 14 rounds were confiscated.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 2800 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, attempted burglary from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 4900 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham. A 2009 Toyota Camry valued at $3,000, assorted tools and a cell phone were stolen.

-Domestic violence, violation of protection order from the 5300 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer.

-Incident from the 700 block of Homestead Drive, Wilsonville.

-Burglary from the 28000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 2000 Chevy Silverado valued at $3,500, a 25-caliber handgun valued at $500, bag of jewelry valued at $500, Ryobi cordless drill valued at $100 a Ryobi cordless paint sprayer at $100 and a gas-powered weed trimmer valued at $100 were stolen.

-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 3500 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham.

-DUI, resisting arrest from Brooke Highland Parkway and Brooke Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Shelby County 219, Montevallo. A set of torque sockets valued at $250 and two more sets of sockets were stolen.

-Juvenile runaway from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

-Person found from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 100 block of Rocking Chair Road, Wilsonville.

Sept. 23

-DUI from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 (Cowboy’s gas station), Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Tolbert Circle, Montevallo. A catalytic converter valued at $250 was stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 300 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespassing from the 0 block of South Oak Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5100 block of Cyrus Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 4300 block of Shelby County 32, Chelsea. A 2015 Dodge Durango was damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Watersedge Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Narrows Reach, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Chelsea Ridge Trail, Columbiana.

-Child neglect from the 100 block of Spring Creek Way, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Parkwood Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 3300 block of Afton Place, Birmingham.

-Minor in possession of tobacco, selling tobacco to minor from the 3000 block of Chelsea Ridge Trail, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Shelby County 26 and Arabian Road, Alabaster. A 2013 Toyota 4-Runner was damaged.

-Forgery, obstruction of justice-false identity from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Legal mail addressed to the Shelby County Clerk’s Office was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Mark Trail, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson 357 Magnum revolver valued at $700, Ed Brown Cobra Carry 45-caliber semi-automatic pistol valued at $2,500, Colt 70 Series 45-caliber semi-automatic pistol valued at $2,000, Apple Watch valued at $400, check book and debit card were stolen; also, $85.58 was stolen from a credit card.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Aleah King, Wilsonville.

Sept. 24

-DUI from U.S. 280 West at Meadowview Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Idlewood Drive, Montevallo.

-Assault from the 4500 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Magnolia Creek Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A wallet, clothing and $370 were stolen.

-Perjury, tampering with physical evidence from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Legal mail addressed to the Shelby County Clerk’s Office was confiscated.

-Assault from the 100 block of Shelby County 453, Sterrett. A firearm was recovered.

-SORNA violation from the 400 block of Four Wing Lake Road, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree-deception from the 2400 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham. Three gift cards valued at $150 were stolen.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Indian Valley Road, Birmingham. A firearm was confiscated.

Sept. 25

-Runaway juvenile from the 2800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-DUI-controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 70 and Alabama 25, Columbiana. Suspected meth (1.8 grams) was recovered.

-Miscellaneous information from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Heroin (.40 grams), methamphetamine (.10 grams), a green leafy substance (2 grams), a glass pipe, metal pipe, two straws and three sockets with bottle caps were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Heroin (.40 grams), methamphetamine (.10 grams), a green leafy substance (2 grams), a glass pipe, metal pipe, two straws and three sockets with bottle caps were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An iPhone 7S Plus valued at $450 was recovered.

-Miscellaneous information from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 400 block of Meadow Croft Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Grande Vista Way, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Westover.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 200 block of Citadel Lane, Crestview, Florida.

-Menacing from an unnamed location.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Marijuana (9 grams) and a silver marijuana grinder were confiscated.

-Trespassing from the 400 block of Rustic Woods, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 10 and Smitherman Subdivision, Montevallo. A glass pipe was confiscated.

-Criminal trespass from the 4000 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville.

Sept. 26

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two white pills of suspected Tramadol and a glass pipe containing a white powdery substance were confiscated.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. A green leafy plant (10 pounds) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 52600 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Domestic investigation from the 5100 block of Selkirk Drive, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 4000 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.