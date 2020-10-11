October 11, 2020

Marriages for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:40 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 28-Oct. 2:

-Robert Maglione to Cameron Mckenzie Kelley.

-Christopher Carroll to Alyssa Jean Miller.

-Jared Wallace to Shaylin Paige Gehring.

-Kylie Davis to Bryan Wesley Qualls.

-Salvador Torres to Megahnn Renee Freeman.

-Paul Harrison to Cessley Kay Harrison.

-Charles Love to Pauletta Denise Rogers.

-Bryan Singer to Sherry Frey Kitchens.

-Marvin Cherry to Milisa Jill Bryant.

-Enia Blunt to Michael Tuwan Landrum.

-Brittany Shuster to Hunter Bruce Lindsey.

-Sarina Davis to Kevin Russell Ruggiero.

-Samantha Parmer to Joseph Ryan Russo.

-Markqueeta Dale to Ladarious Roshell Chapman.

-Michael Crowder to Rita Bobo Pitts.

-Jennifer Head to Brian Mark Pentecost.

-Kimberly Littleton to Wesley Scott Jordan.

-Collin Johnson to Michelle Lynn Anderson.

-Colin Moose to Shae Lekarroll Travis.

-Benjamin Brown to Kimberly Pope Monk.

-Allison Farley to Robert Lewis Patton.

-Melissa Cunningham to Ivy Rayne Cooper.

-John Forshee to Madeline Raine Johnson.

-John Stender to Emily St. Clair Butler.

-Richard Tissier to Maci Rheagan Brook.

-James Morris to Kara Faith Etienne.

-Brian Hodges to Kathryn Mae Hoffmaster.

