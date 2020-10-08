UPDATE: Shindig moved indoors for Saturday

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — The Shelby County Shindig bluegrass showcase, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, will move indoors to the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square due to expected inclement weather.

The event was originally set to take place outdoors in Old Mill Square Park, but heavy rain in the forecast for Saturday forced the change of plans.



“We’re going to do our best to make it a family friendly, free event for the folks in Columbiana and Shelby County,” said Shelby County Arts Council Executive Director Bruce Andrews. “The venue is quite airy and big, so it’s not a very compressed situation, but safety is a concern so we’re getting the word out any way we can.”

Times have not changed, and doors will open at 10 a.m. followed by performances from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The Shindig will be a scaled-down version of what was originally planned, and chairs will be spaced apart in order to implement social distancing. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask for public safety reasons.

Drink service is limited to bottled drinks, and attendees will find food trucks parked outside. Also, David Hockney’s exhibit in the EBSCO Fine Art Gallery will debut on the same day.

The following COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed:

“The Shelby County Arts Council is taking every precaution to protect visitors during this event. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to visitors upon request. Hand sanitizer stations will be available around the building. We encourage visitors to observe social distancing etiquette while inside the building. If you think you may be sick or believe you have contracted COVID leading up to the event, we encourage you to stay home.”

For more information, visit Shelbycountyshindig.com.