Teddy R. Brasher

Chelsea

Teddy R. Brasher, age 91, of Chelsea, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12 at Liberty Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Wayne Honeycutt and Rev. Alan Kuykendall officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Brasher is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Brasher; son, Michael Steven Brasher; four brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by his son, Larry Brasher (Rita); grandchildren, Michael Brasher (Brandy), John Brasher, Ross Brasher (Alyssa) and Ben Brasher; and brother: Marlin Brasher.

