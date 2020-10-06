Shelby County Schools releases next round of COVID-19 numbers

Shelby County Schools has released its second weekly report containing COVID-19 data for the school district.

A week after releasing its first round of data, SCS posted a data snapshot for Tuesday, Oct. 2 showing the numbers of student and employee positive cases reported in the district’s different school zones because of school or community exposure, along with the numbers of students and employees quarantined due to contact tracing.

The numbers are not cumulative and will continue to be updated on a weekly basis.

The number of students and employees in quarantine includes school and community-related cases, and the data represents school zones in the district, not individual schools.

In the Oct. 2 snapshot, the Oak Mountain school zone had the highest number of positive student cases with 28. The community also had three employees test positive.

For Oak Mountain, 0.62 percent of the school zone’s 4,511 students have tested positive for the virus, and 307 students and 15 employees have been quarantined.

The school zone with the second-highest number of positive student cases was Calera with 18. The Calera community had the highest number of positive employee cases with five.

For Calera, 0.55 percent of the zone’s 3,279 students have tested positive, and 218 students and 30 employees have been quarantined.

Next on the list is Helena with nine positive student cases reported, or 0.22 percent of the school zone’s 4,183 students. The Helena school zone had one employee test positive, and 111 students and four employees have been quarantined.

Chelsea reported five positive student cases, or 0.11 percent of the school zone’s 4,488 students. The Chelsea community had no positive employee cases, and 73 students and two employees have been quarantined.

Columbiana had two students test positive, or 0.11 percent of the school zone’s 1,806 students. The Columbiana community had one employee test positive, and 87 students and nine employees have been quarantined.

Montevallo reported no positive student and employee cases for Oct. 2. Eighteen students and two employees in the school zone have been quarantined.

Vincent also reported no positive student cases, but had one employee test positive. Three students and one employee in the school zone have been quarantined.