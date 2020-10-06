Mary Frances Gay Turnbloom

Calera

Mary Frances Gay Turnbloom, age 78, a lifelong resident of Calera, passed away Monday, Oct. 5.

The visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7 at Calera Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Bro. Hal Warren and Billy Turnbloom officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

She was born on Oct. 20, 1941 to the late J.C. and Ruth Gay.

Mrs. Turnbloom is preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Ruth Gay; and son, Bobby Jay Turnbloom.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bobby Ray Turnbloom; daughter, Lisa Turnbloom Ellison (Dusty) of Wilsonville; son, Barry Ray Turnbloom (Debbie) of Calera; special pet, Crimson; grandchildren, David Ellison, Corey Turnbloom (Jennifer), Rachel Hannon (Adam), Dustin Ellison, Jake Turnbloom (friend Taylor Sumners), and Jared Turnbloom (friend Katlyn Burroughs); great grandchildren, Jackson Ray Turnbloom, Lane Hannon, Millie Turnbloom, and Lincoln Hannon; sisters, Jimmie Ruth Watts and Brenda Matthews; and brother, Tommy Gay (Marie).

