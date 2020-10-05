Helena Hollow’s The Patch opens with new activities for 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

HELENA — You could not have hand-picked a better day than Saturday, Oct. 3 for opening day of Helena Hollow’s pumpkin patch, where families gathered for fun on the farm and to pick out that perfect pumpkin.

The autumn weather brought a mild, sunny day for attendees to take advantage of the fourth annual “The Patch,” which boasted several new offerings this year—among them a trike track, sand mountain and tunnel, a shipwreck boat with hidden shark teeth, and a new-improved animal attraction now featuring a wooded walking trail.

“What I love absolute most about this time of year is that I feel like it’s really a time when people prioritize family and togetherness,” said Amy Griffin, who co-owns The Patch with her husband, Jamie. “It’s on the cusp of holiday season, and I feel like people are excited to spend time with their loved ones.”

For those not familiar with the story, Helena Hollow grew out of family parties the Griffins held with some of their animals. When photos from the small get-togethers were shared to social media, people began inquiring about renting out the space—and thus Helena Hollow was born. The fall of 2017 was the inaugural year for the pumpkin patch and entertainment venue.

“We started by hosting private petting zoo parties, which we still do in the off season,” Griffin said. “It has slowly, rather quickly, developed into a full-fledged agri-tainment adventure.”

The Griffins like to share the credit with their daughters, Sawyer, 10, and Cricket, 8, as many of their ideas and inspiration come from them.

“It is truly a family venture,” Griffin added. “We try our best to make Helena Hollow a place that can be appreciated and enjoyed by all ages. We hope that people leave our farm feeling like they had a pleasant experience and made wonderful memories with their families.”

For anyone concerned about COVID-19, the Griffins have extra employees on staff for cleaning purposes, all employees have temperatures checked before their shifts and are required to wear masks when up close and personal with guests.

They’ve also added 12 additional hand washing stations as well as hand sanitizer throughout the farm.

“We really hope people feel like Helena Hollow is a place that they can enjoy safely, as we are on 15 acres and have provided enough room to social distance while having a great time,” Griffin said.

The Patch is open every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person at the gate, and free for kids under 2. Cash is recommended but credit cards are also accepted. Pumpkins are $2 apiece; mechanical bull rides and horse rides are $5 each; and trampoline bungee is $10 each. Food trucks are also on hand.

Helena Hollow is located at 6027 Shelby County 17 and may be reached at info@helenahollow.com or at its website, Helenahollow.com.