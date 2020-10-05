October 6, 2020

Dale Long

By Staff Reports

Published 11:28 am Monday, October 5, 2020

Dale Long
Columbiana

Dale Long, age 71, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at The New Life Pentecostal Church with Rev. Josh Beane officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Life Building Funds.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries