Police reports for the week of Oct. 4, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 17-29:

Alabaster

Sept. 17

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Animal complaint-cat bite from the 100 block of Sugarberry Drive.

-Information only from the 100 block of First Street Southwest.

-Trespassing notice from the 300 block of Biddie Lane.

Sept. 18

-Identity theft from the 900 block of Falling Star Lane.

-Open door from the 1000 block of Grande View Pass, Maylene.

-Information only from the 100 block of Shelby Farms Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 block of First Street North.

-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. A wallet with $63 and various cards were recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes/furs valued at $154.22 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A fishing reel valued at $62 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 1000 block of Mission Hills Road.

-Information only from the 8500 block of Shelby County 17.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Flyway View Lane. $317.85 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

Sept. 19

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 600 block of Barkley Circle.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 600 block of First Street Southwest. A 1988 GMC Jimmy was recovered.

-Harassing communications from the 1800 block of Amberley Woods Way.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Pony Drive.

Sept. 20

-Property damage from the 1300 block of Old Boston Road. A mailbox, two yard signs and grass were damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief third degree from the 900 block of Burnt Pine Drive. A Jeep Liberty Sport was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 400 block of Simmsville Road.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Lacey Avenue, Maylene.

-Found dog from the 1200 block of Navajo Trail.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Eagle Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree, assault third degree from the 500 block of Warrior Drive.

Sept. 21

-Property damage from the 100 block of Shetland Trail. A steel mailbox was damaged.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Saddle Lake Drive. A brick mailbox valued at $500 was damaged.

-Information only from the 1100 block of Eagle Drive.

Sept. 22

-Theft of property second degree from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court. Firearms valued at $369 were stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of King Arthur Court. A PlayStation 4 valued at $399 and six games valued at $60 apiece were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of King Charles Way.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 500 block of Windsor Court. An Xbox valued at $500 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Reese Drive. A piggy bank and $200 along with two Adderall pill bottles were stolen.

Sept. 23

-Theft of property third degree from the 800 block of First Street North. A Stihl cutoff saw valued at $950 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 40 block of Wooten Road. A Glock Gen 4 firearm valued at $500 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumables valued at $199.04 were stolen.

-Information only from the 200 block of Timber Ridge Circle.

Sept. 24

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway. A projection TV valued at $50 was stolen.

-Information only from Cedar Meadow.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A shrub was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 40 block of Williams Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes/furs were recovered.

-Trespassing notice from the 300 block of Windsor Court.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Assorted items valued at $108.92 were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Lake Terrace.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $399.99 and merchandise valued at $116.43 were stolen.

Sept. 25

-Theft of property first degree, criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Spectrum Cove. Two Ford F-350 flatbed trucks valued at $111,000 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Straight Talk phone valued at $59 was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. An ink cartridge valued at $880.11 was stolen.

-Dog bite from the 300 block of Mardis Lane.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

Sept. 26

-Information only from the 200 block of King Arthur Place.

-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. A black case with assorted paperwork and a checkbook inside was found.

-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. Six Nike shirts valued at $150, four pairs of Levi jeans valued at $278, five Levi T-shirts valued at $100 and two Nike hoodies valued at $110 were stolen.

-DUI-any substance, possession of drug paraphernalia from the 2500 block of Kent Dairy Road. A spoon with residue and a capped syringe were confiscated.

-Information only from the 100 block of Simmsville Road.

-Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 200 block of First Street Southwest. Three marijuana vape pens, e-marijuana, marijuana grinder, pipe, bong, three bubblegum flavored nicotine vape bottles and three Posh vape pens were confiscated.

Sept. 27

-Found property from the 1000 block of Whippoorwill Drive. A dart set valued at $20 was recovered.

-Harassment or harassing communications, criminal mischief third degree from the 10 block of Todd Circle.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Mountain Parkway.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 200 block of First Street North.

Sept. 28

-Information only from the 200 block of King Arthur Place.

-Information only from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Drugs/narcotics valued at $10 were damaged or destroyed.

-Dog bite from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Theft of property fourth degree, negotiating a worthless instrument from the 1000 block of First Street South. $100 was stolen.

-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 1700 block of Fulton Springs Road. A 2014 Hyundai Tuscon sustained $350 in damages.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Willow Creek Circle. A cable/Internet line was damaged.

Calera

Sept. 21

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Robin Street.

-Harassing communications from the 3000 block of Highview Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Hampton Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Identity theft, possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

Sept. 22

-Trespassing from the 100 block of Wendy Lane.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 300 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Woodbine Avenue.

-Receiving stolen property second degree from 18th Street and 22nd Avenue.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 10 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Resisting arrest, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Oakwell Street.

-DUI-alcohol from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and 17th Avenue.

Sept. 23

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 1000 block of Little Sorrel Drive.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 7000 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 300 block of Ivy Hill Circle.

-Investigative hold (72-hour) from the 1700 block of Shelby County 84.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing (gun) from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 100 block of Summerchase Parkway.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude from Holcombe Road and Alabama 25.

Sept. 24

-Theft of property fourth degree, robbery first degree from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 10 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from Alabama 25 and Blue Cat Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Alabama 25 and Alabama 155.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from Limestone Cove.

-Incident from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Sept. 25

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from Alabama 25 and Alabama 155.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon highway, property damage from the 100 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property from the 1900 block of Ninth Street.

Helena

Sept. 21

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Tucker Road.

-Property damage from the 2800 block of Helena Road.

-Animal complaint from Helena Road.

-Domestic violence third degree from Riva Ridge Road.

Sept. 22

-Domestic violence third degree from the 2100 block of First Avenue West, Maylene.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 58.

-Missing juvenile from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Property damage from St. Charles Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from Jenkins Circle.

-Criminal mischief third degree from Lawley Street.

Sept. 23

-Identity theft from an unnamed location in Helena.

-Miscellaneous information from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Helena Road.

Sept. 24

-Domestic violence third degree from Jenkins Circle.

-Harassment from an unnamed location in Helena.

-Domestic incident from Roy Court.

Sept. 25

-Suicide attempt from Empire Circle.

-Bait advertising, theft of property second degree from the 7700 block of Wyndham Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Cunningham Drive.

-Carrying a concealed weapon from Oak View Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from Roy Court.

Sept. 26

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Fieldstone Drive.

Sept. 27

-Juvenile incident from Rockhampton Circle.

-Harassment from Roy Drive.

Montevallo

Sept. 24

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street). Stolen was an AL tag valued at $50.

-Information only from Davila Drive (residence/home).

Sept. 25

-Larceny/theft-theft-from residence, less than $500 from Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $400.

-Larceny/theft-theft-from residence, less than $500 and property damage from Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home). Stolen was U.S. currency, key fob and Apple iPhone X valued at $200.

-Traffic-leaving the scene of an accident from Salem Road (highway/street). Damage was a Chevy Coloroda and black iPhone valued at $200.

Sept. 28

-Domestic incident from Vine Street (residence/home).

-Assault-harassment from Main Street (restaurant).

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Main Street (residence/home).

-Property damage from Cambridge Park Circle (residence/home).

Sept. 29

-Domestic incident from Hillcrest Drive (residence/home).

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Highway 25 (department store).

Pelham

Sept. 21

-Theft from the 100 Block of Chandalar Place Drive (parking lotgarage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $2,500.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 Block of Green Park South (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox and miscellaneous valued at $150.

-Burglary from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a spray gun valued at $27.56.

-Identity theft from the 1400 Block of Stoneykirk Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Sept. 22

-Fraud from the 300 Block of Applegate Lane (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $1,937. Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.

Sept. 23

-Identity theft from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Sept. 24

-Forgery from the 100 Block of David Green Road (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was checks valued at $7,245.60. Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0

-Forgery from the 100 Block of Business Center Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $3,958.87. Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.

-Robbery from the 3600 Block of Highway 11 (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was cash and cigarettes valued at $3,220.