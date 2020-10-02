Land transactions for the week of Oct. 4, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 18-25:
Sept. 18
-Pat Minshew to William Wayne Booth, for $31,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20, Range 3 West.
-Beth Nichols to Scott Long, for $80,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20, Range 3 West.
-David Chan to Salvador Morena Rodriguez, for $70,000, for Lot 1 in JH Dunstans Map to the Town of Calera.
-DAL Properties LLC to John Charles Thompson, for $355,700, for Lot 2429 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Sierra Building Company LLC to Matthew Collins Parker, for $267,500, for Lot 2 in Joseph Squires Map of the Town of Helena Resurvey of Part of Block 12.
-Reed Nitto to Jimmy R. Quintanilla, for $270,500, for Lot 32 in Townes at Brook Highland.
-John Bagwell to Randall W. Herron, for $285,120, for Lot 14 in Sunny Meadows Second Sector.
-Steven Hanna to Sharon Smith, for $216,000, for Lot 1311 in Lofts at Edenton a Condiminium 7th Amended Plat.
-Nickolas D. Accardi to Bond and Harkins Properties LLC, for $165,300, for Lot 51 in Buck Creek Landing.
-Ken Matherson to Michael L. Matthews, for $183,700, for Lot 8 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 3.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Smauel J. Martin, for $178,500, for Lot 65 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Mary McGinty to Landon Ray Lowery, for $50,000, for Lot 5 in Shelby Shores 1987 Addition.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthew Wilson Chambless, for $281,545, for Lot 6084 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.
-Robert Nelson to Tombi Malissa Dowdell, for $409,900, for Lot 256 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 1.
-Gilbert Douglas to Gilbert F. Douglas, for $100,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.
-Della Isbell to Propertyone Inc., for $5,500, for property in Section 14, Township 21, Range 3 West.
-Randall McCoy to Nancy Thames Robinson, for $560,000, for Lot 49 in Woodford Amended Map.
-Jeffrey Butler to Laurie Scogin Halvorson, for $258,000, for Lot 62 in Greystone Highlands Phase 2 Amended Map.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kenny Smith, for $374,900, for Lot 109 in Camellia Ridge.
-Curtis Johnson to Thomas McDonald, for $240,000, for Lot 116 in Autumn Ridge 2nd Sector.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jennifer Elizabeth Hooks, for $339,900, for Lot 2199 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.
-Stormie Miller to Janis E. Lumpkin, for $285,000, for Lot 43 in Hills at Brookhighland.
-Garry Carlisle to Garry Carlisle, for $7,075, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-John Gerber to Jeremy D. Newman, for $300,000, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Judith Stone to Rene Genry, for $9,480, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.
-Garry Carlisle to Garry Carlisle, for $8,150,f or property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-Garry Carlisle to Garry Carlisle, for $42,355, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-Georgia Tyson to Earl Stanley Gardner, for $256,000, for Lot 43 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.
-Jogesh Sidhu to Byron Q. Kelly, for $445,000, for Lot 940 in Brook Highland 9th Sector.
-John Laird to Joseph Russell Jones, for $645,350, for Lot 9 in Heatherwood 5th Sector and Acreage Amended Map Resurvey of Lots 9 and 10.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Marc John Carpenter, for $463,123, for Lot 2051 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Katherine Mattrella to Mary Katherine Tatum, for $489,000, for Lot 40 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.
-Jag Investment Strategies LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $39,900, for Lot 701 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.
-Scott Abbott to Debra Wooten, for $227,500, for Lot 2-49 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.
-Chad Davis to Holli Heather Critchfield, for $360,000, for Lot 42 in Dudley Resubdivision Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase Amended Map.
-Kulovitz Louise to Cortney Wallace, for $286,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
Sept. 21
-Charles Hunt to Heath Allen Trumbly, for $30,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Charles Hunt to Heath Allen Trumbly, for $100,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 3 West.
-David Salathe to Daniel Todd Hopkins, for $399,900, for Lot 52 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Stephanie Sanders to BAF 3 LLC, for $164,500,f or Lot 45 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 1.
-Johnny Setser to David Scott Jackson, for $230,000, for Lot 234 in Forest Lakes Subdivision 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.
-Richard Peterson to Robert K. Cleveringa, for $271,900, for Lot 10 in Russet Bend.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Yolanda L. Clemons, for $191,310, for Lot 73 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Terrilyn Taylor Brantley, for $238,645, for Lot 9 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $35,000, for Lot 4 in Lake Wood Estates.
-Michael Portera to Terry K. Flanagan, for $110,000, for Lot 6 in Hill Top Estates.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Patti Scarver, for $206,590, for Lot 76 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.
-Mark Ethridge to Kellon T. Nipper, for $149,900, for Lot 26 in Hidden Creek.
-William Scott to Briana Kelley, for $180,000, for Lot 107 in Old Ivy Phase II.
-Richard Haywald to Angela Garate Lee, for $350,000, for Lot 337 in Willow Oaks.
-Joy Burson to Ana C. Williams, for $161,000, for Lot 536 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.
-Joanna Sheffield to State of Alabama, for $17,335, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Trevor Raia to Jack Eldridge Walker, for $187,500, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Ana Williams to Sonia Coleman, for $103,000, for Lot 22 in Calera Commons Townhomes Amended Map.
-Tommy Jones to Tommy Jones, for $32,710, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Cheryl Combs to Frances Flynn, for $162,000, for Lot 48 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector I Phase I.
-William Bailey to Timothy Sobitz, for $270,000, for Lot 1905 in Dunrobin in Ballantrae Phase I.
-Alan Moncrief to George P. Morgan, for $208,000, for Lot 441 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.
-Jason Headrick to Scott Ray McKeever, for $274,900, for Lot 53 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I.
-Darrel Arnold to Mathew Shawn Bailey, for $427,900, for Lot 1 in RDK Estates.
-Angela Owings to David M. Corbett, for $314,500, for Lot 20 in Bent Creek Sector 1.
-Angela Corbett to David Franklin Willis, for $245,000, for Lot 1 in Foothills Point.
-Andrew Savage to James R. Harris, for $285,000,f or Lot 16 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.
-Jonathan Brunio to Bryan L. Peeples, for $200,000, for Lot 25 in Cestmont Resurvey.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Keristin Vashea Johnson, for $266,370, for Lot 77 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-SSS & F LLC to Rhazz LLC, for $1,800,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Harold McNabb to Brad Burkes, for $208,900, for Lot 100 in Union Stations Phase II.
-Ashley Seale to Ashley Seale, for $100,000 for Lot 76 in Nottingham Sector 4.
-Edward Varden to Jessica Ashley Clark, for $237,000, for Lot 6-B in Stone Brook First Sector.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $20,000, for Lot 210 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Loney Amason to Debra Sue Davis, for $115,560, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Janet Morrow to Mark Thomas Brooks, for $205,000, for Lot 20 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.
-Mario Perez to Hasitkumar Patel, for $195,000, for Lot 1918 in Highland Lakes 19th Sector.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to David Lee Hubbard, for $338,590, for Lot 225 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Adam Sims to Melanie Lynn Chance, for $315,000, for Lot 5 in Prescott Place.
-Geoffrey Juday to Jason Kristopher Johnstone, for $341,000, for Lot 190 in Hillsboro Phase III.
-Anna Thompson to Linda Thompson, for $0, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Kim Holder to Harry Edward Holder, for $190,000, for Lot 2207 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.
-Nikita McCrimon to Fernando Martinez Camacho, for $302,000, for Lot 9 in Park Forest 6th Sector.
-Judith Naugle to Justin Blair Lamar, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Debbies Subdivision.
-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 18 in Lake Wood Estates.
-Dorothy Smith to Cynthia L. Styles, for $5,000, for Lot 11 in R E Whaley Subdivision of the Town of Maylene First Addition.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ryan Thompson, for $275,865, for Lot 119 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Olusegun Otulana to Kathleen R. Gamble, for $140,000, fo rLot 108 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.
-David Keeton to Michael D. Busby, for $237,500, for Lot 49 in Fieldstone Park Second Sector.
-Joshua Meins to Nicole E. Moley, for $494,900, for Lot 19 in Chelsea Reserve.
-Betty Whatley to Misael Ruiz Martinez, for $40,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.
-Clayton Enterprise LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $410,000, for Lot 4 in Claytons Addition to Oak Mountain Business Park.
-Michael Busby to Jacob Timothy Hughes, for $191,000, for Lot 36 in Cedar Bend Phase 1.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $483,112, for Lot 32 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
Sept. 22
-William Glosson to Jaime Petrosky, for $355,000, for Lot 219 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Plat.
-Kerry Kline to Take Me There LLC, for $169,900, for Lot 74 in Chadwick Sector One.
-Barry Rodgers to Megan Howard, for $40,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Susan Phillips to Natalie Betke, for $120,000, for Lot 17 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.
-Terry Temple to ARVM 5 LLC, for $167,500,f or Lot 19 in Monte Tierra First Addition.
-Sherry Weaver to Katherine Hawkins, for $158,900, for Lot 61 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.
-William Estes to Crown Properties of AL LLC, for $164,000, for Lot 441 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector.
-Victoria Graham to Jaime Mathews, for $275,000, for Lot 1894 in Old Cahaba V Second Addition.
-Robert Stephens to Richard H. Fall, for $510,000, for Lot 34 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.
-Nancy Carlee to Robert James Carlee, for $57,260, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.
-Peggy Weatherspoon to Charles W. Payne, for $95,640, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Holland Real Estate Company LLC to Rton Capital LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 12 in Rolling Meadow Estates.
-Billy Roberts to William J. Ingram, for $250,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jackie Boykins, for $306,715, for Lot 120 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sara Cade, for $305,745, for Lot 88 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Viet Vo to Viet Hoang Vo, for $245,417, for Lot 184 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B.
-Phillip Jones to State of Alabama, for $14,600, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Elsie Carter to Caroline Homes & Investments LLC, for $70,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-Rose Millender to Rose E. Millender, for $58,120, for property in Section 27, Township 19, Range 2 East.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Eric Moore, for $178,350, for Lot 29 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Thomas Braddock to Jonathan Lucas, for $293,500, for Lot 5 in Broken Bow South.
-Stephen Shoemaker to Coleman J. Pearson, for $480,000, for Lot 17 in Mill Springs Estate 2nd Sector.
-Rosalyn Jones to Jonathan Robert Massey, for $201,500, for Lot 676 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.
-Melissa Coleman to Melissa D. Coleman, for $86,650, for Lot 187 in Weatherly Warwick Village Phase I Sector 17.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to David Whitenack, for $283,000, for Lot 1411 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.
-William Horrell to Nathan H. Musso, for $157,900, for Lot 69 in Stonecreek Phase 4.
-Gunthard Jung to Joseph E. Anthony, for $370,000, for Lot 71 in Brook Highland Second Sector.
-Leslie Burch to James Robert Douglass, for $635,000, for Lot 2027 in Brook Highland 20th Sector.
-Henry Perkins to Henry S. Perkins, for $601,710, for Lot 17 in Hollybrook Lake Survey.
-Adams Homes LLC to Alexandria Lee Foster, for $191,755, for Lot 151 in Old Ivy Phast 1 Amended.
-Hollie Davis to Julie Spitler Hall, for $225,000, for Lot 43 in Nottingham Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Julie Hall to BAF 3 LLC, for $161,900, for Lot 21 in Monte Tierra First Addition.
-Joel Fritz to Nicholas S. Walden, for $497,500,f or Lot 4-44 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.
-Roy Smith to Roy Austin Smith, for $237,500, for Lot 18 in Heatherwood Forest Sector Two Resurvey of Lots 16, 17 and 18.
-Allen Johnston to Brittany Justice, for $400,000,f or Lot 17 in Woodland.
-Luann Thompson to Chad Paul Connor, for $35,100.
Sept. 23
-Barbara Whiteside to Andrew S. Savage, for $332,500, for Lot 23 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.
-Meagon Brewer to Kelsey M. Dennis, for $217,000, for Lot 1161 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.
-Steven Gladstone to Hugh Timothy McConnell, for $369,000, for Lot 1 in Legacy Parc.
-TBL Properties LLC to Zachary Allen Dotson, for $160,000, for Lot 14 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Mark Partain to Lay Lake Rentals LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 11-02 in Mt Laurel Phase II.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-60 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Haley Walker to Nolen L. Burke, for $184,000, for Lot 43 in Bermuda Lake Estates Second Amended Map.
-Girlene Dacosta to Raquel Salgado, for $225,000, for Lot 32 in Chase Plantation Amended Map.
-Richard Deschamps to Sean Ryan Handlan, for $440,000, for Lot 1-83 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I and Phase II.
-Gary Van Atta to Debra K. Tietje, for $192,117, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Michael Stoeckert to Ricky M. Turner, for $810,000, for Lot 3212 in Highland Lakes 32nd Sector.
-Willie Delbridge to Carmona Ignacio Gonzalez, for $20,000, for Lot 95 in Dunstans Map of Calera.
-Jimmy Pope to Randall K. McCoy, for $599,000, for Lot 10 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase V.
-Jennifer Barragan to Chadwick Smith, for $510,000,f or Lot 2055 in Glen Iris at Kirkerran Phase 3.
-Dale Vohler to Steven Gladstone, for $425,000, for Lot 663 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.
-Brian James to Chris B. Holifield, for $1,065,000,f or Lot 210 in Greystone Legacy 2nd Sector.
-Meredith Garrard to Douglas Christopher Royal, for $369,900, for Lot 2 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Larry Hall to Gail Thomas, for $382,000,f or Lot 24 in Ridge at Meadowbrook First Sector.
-Marshall Freeman to Anuradha Pemmasani, for $262,500,f or Lot 11 in Hills at Brookhighland.
-Alexander Bumpers to Julie Ann Moon, for $245,000,f or Lot 231 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Katarzyna Puk, for $256,900,f or Lot 12-4 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.
-Thomas McNider to Kimberly Lusco Armstrong, for $492,500, for Lot 449 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A Final Plat.
-Nadira Keys to L. Cooper McKenzie, for $258,000, for Lot 199 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.
-Thomas Gann to Marjorie Cacey Gann, for $150,120, for Lot 204 in Hillsboro Phase III.
-Phyliss Howland to Phyliss R. Howland, for $127,900, for Lot 24 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Sector Phase 3.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Shane Thomas White, for $401,365.75, for Lot 514 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.
-Beverly Coffee to Wesley Earl Coffee, for $100,000, for Lot 19 in J E Bozeman Survey of Wilton.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-63 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Tammy Shannon to Tammy A. Shannon, for $110,000,f or Lot 23 in Royal Oaks Second Sector.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 840 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000,f or Lot 7-62 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-24 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.
-Bradford Gravelle to Rexie A. Lightsey, for $124,450, for Lot 76 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to David W. Cowan, for $564,900, for Lot 1-620 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.
-Winifred Jackson to Jason Maxam, for $128,000, for Lot 12 in Crestmont Resurvey.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-23 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.
Sept. 24
-Kevin Cofer to Mackenzi A. Maynard, for $164,900, for Lot 21 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.
-James Terrell to Charles K. Romeo, for $195,000, for Lot 3 in Fall Acres.
-Victor Paschal to Angela Gwen Hicks, for $171,000, for Lot 563 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.
-Regina Kuntz to Peggy Lynn Swails, for $224,000, for Lot 3 in Summer Brook Sector One.
-Lucas Brown to William S. Horrell, for $235,000, for Lot 40 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Richard Jos Goeb, for $177,104, for Lot 31 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Clint Channell to Steven Athon Ramer, for $164,000, for Lot 95 in Braelinn Village Phase I.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Philip J. Costa, for $406,319, for Lot 2011 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Riley Smith to Samuel Luke Brackin, for $222,800, for Lot 501 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium.
-Nathan Spargo to Sarah G. Sansom, for $245,000, for Lot 24 in Wooddale Third Sector.
-Jeffrey Thompson to Nathan Spargo, for $279,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Sherrod Miller to Decarl White, for $270,000, for Lot 166 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.
-David Comer to Carl E. McFarland, for $650,000, for Lot 15 in Shelby Springs Farms Lakeland Sector 2.
-Jeffery Johnson to Robert A. Roddam, for $302,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jamison Lance Cummins, for $321,672.10, for Lot 108 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Matthew McSweeney to Glencoe Realty LLC, for $1,500,000, for Lot 209 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lot 207 A of a Resurvey of Lots 206 and 207.
-Jacob Crawford to Tony Noble Williams, for $228,500, for Lot 127 in Kensington Place Phase II.
-Andrea Koontz to Andrew J. Ecker, for $349,000, for Lot 40 in Oak Forest.
-Julian Davis to John W. Cobb, for $260,000, for Lot 23 in Narrows Point.
-Patrick Andres to Cahaba Lily Properties LLC, for $101,200, for Lot 63 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes First Addition.
-Patrick Andres to Cahaba Lily Properties LLC, for $138,700, for Lot 4 in Timberleaf Townhomes.
-Penn Bullock to MSM Portfolio Management LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 2712 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.
-Jack Armstrong to Phillip Glassco, for $61,500, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Lauren Summers to Kelsey Brooke Manley, for $247,200, for Lot 48 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.
-Warren Williams to Ana Karen Sillas Martinez, for $217,000, for Lot 68 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.
-Patrick Andres to Cahaba Lily Properties LLC, for $156,300, for Lot 5 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase II Amended Map.
-Emogene Adams to Stacy Wade Adams, for $928,600, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.
-Jane Powell to Skylier Blane Harris, for $90,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.
-Michael Seals to Michael F. Seals, for $531,000, for Lot 14 in Altadena Woods 3rd Sector.
-KG LLC to Hooper & Chandler Properties LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 6 in Chelsea Pointe.
-Gavin Horton to Estes Mattison Kane, for $185,000,f or Lot 3 in Triple Springs.
-Richard Price to Julian Laird Davis, for $275,000, for Lot 517 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.
-Bobby Maxena to Joseph Peter Rezic, for $589,000, for Lot 50 in Maple Ridge.
-Gary Walker to Joseph R. Gann, for $350,000, for Lot 4 in Glenstone Cottages Final Plat.
-Harry Walls to Mariel Elizabeth Miller, for $209,900, for Lot 364 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.
-Judy Walker to Judy Ann Walker, for $64,000, for Lot 94 in W J Horsleys Map of the Town of Columbiana.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Sidney J. Elmore, for $409,256, for Lot 2062 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-David Key to Colvin Blake Conway, for $150,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Steven Vangieson to Justin Mathew Bailey, for $283,000, for Lot 89 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.
-Timothy Vandergeest to Jonathan Brown, for $435,000, for Lot 4 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 1.
-Kenneth Nipp to Matthew McNutt, for $410,000, for Lot 6 in Wyngate Trace.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Jason Lawrence Jones, for $446,000, for Lot 490 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.
-Resha Grace to Jennah N. Davis, for $122,000, for Lot D in Chandalar South Townhomes Phase 2.
-Scott Medeiros to Ryan Seth Keel, for $132,000, for Lot 64 in Enclave Phase 1 Common Area Resurvey.
-Alexandra Smith to Anthony Manning, for $160,500, for Lot 39 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.
-Donovan Builders LLC to Roger Blake Reynolds,f or $495,400, for Lot 319 in Creekwater Phase IIIA Phase 2.
-Taylor Evans to Constantine Sarris, for $250,000, for Lot 8 in Dearing Downs 10th Addition.
-Joanne Wiskeman to Andrew Davis, for $265,000, for Lot 41 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills.
-Patricia Anderson to Rebecca H. Dixon, for $242,000, for Lot 208 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.
-Donovan Rentals LLC to Kristy M. Redford, for $415,000, for Lot 117 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 116 and 117 Final Plat.
-Patrick O Brien to Fordon A. Bellamy, for $353,000, for Lot 3 in Royal Oaks 6th Sector.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Matthew Schenck, for $216,165, for Lot 203 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.
-P. Abrams to James M. Gray, for $248,600, for Lot 49 in Cameron Woods Third Addition.
-Katherine Morning to Katherine Morning, for $167,000, for Lot 54 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.
-Fannie Mae to Kristen Carlisle, for $249,000, for Lot 2707 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.
-Eddie Gentry to Golden Castle Inc., for $35,000, for Lot 1 in Eddie Gentry Family Subdivision.
-Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster to Church of the Highlands Inc., for $10, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Church of the Highlands Inc. to Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster, for $10, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Gregory Glass to Church of the Highlands Inc., for $1,302,500, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Salvation Army to Church of the Highlands Inc., for $950,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Perry James Moore, for $228,987, for Lot 29 in Waterstone Phase 3.
-Eagles Nest Development LLC to Marc B. Wilson, for $220,000, for Lot 8 in Eagle Nest a Resurvey of Lots 501 and 502 in Eagle Point 5 Sector.
-Julian Banks to Regionald Withers, for $135,000, for Lot 19 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.
-John Ridderhoff to Mark M. Snow, for $172,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Julian Esquivel to Justin Lavelle Lewis, for $215,000, for Lot 38 in Chandalar South First Sector.
-Leigh Hartley to Yellow Hammer Properties Inc., for $105,000, for Lot 18 in Indian Valley First Sector.
-Portrait Homes 17 LLC to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $24,000, for Lot 29 in Waterstone Phase 3.
-Nicola Revills to Steven R. Clugston, for $409,900, for Lot 2002 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase I.
-Lester Smith to Leigh Hartley, for $87,000, for Lot 18 in Indian Valley First Sector.
Sept. 25
-William Kitchings to Evelyn J. Ellison, for $335,000, for Lot 109 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.
-Heidi Ballard to Taylor Harry, for $410,000, for Lot 705 in Riverchase Country Club 7th Addition.
-Robert Gettig to Willingham Family Revocable Living Trust, for $304,500, for Lot 23 in Grove Resurvey.
-Lee Currie to Latrice Taylor, for $214,000, for Lot 50 in Silver Creek Sector 1.
-Nita Carr to Bradley A. Jantz, for $136,825, for Lot 1 in Camelot Farm Final Plat.
-Jason Herrington to Jerry D. Phillips, for $667,000, for Lot 2 in Bentwood Estates Amended Map.
-Kristi Ray to David Johnston, for $334,900, for Lot 725 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase I Final Plat.
-Ma Durie to Haley Walker, for $250,000, for Lot 93 in Waterstone Phase 2.
-Richard Sheriff to Barry Nance, for $337,750, for Lot 10 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.
-Laura Boudreaux to Justin Roy Eshelman, for $132,000, for Lot 204 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.
-Becky Bolton to AR Properties LLC, for $42,500, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Jason Parsons to Brad Adair, for $925,000, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Keith Lawler to Brian Johnson, for $520,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Mary Smiley to Rebecca Harrell, for $120,000, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Mallory Jackson to Shannon Poe, for $250,000, for Lot 47 in Hidden Springs Sector 1.
-DAL Properties LLC to Kenneth A. Needham, for $339,900, for Lot 2426 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Wesley Bailey to Jason Lee Pitts, for $299,900, for Lot 30 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.
-Ezell LLC to Round Too Investments LLC, for $270,000, for Lot 10 in Nickersons Addition to Alabaster.
-Bobby Davis to Law Office of Bobby L. Davis, for $243,750, for Lot 1130 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.
-Monica Outland to IRA Innovations LLC, for $119,300, for Lot 209 in Gables a Condominium.
-John Winslett to Rocky A. Winslett, for $150,000, for Lot 35 in Lacoosa Estates.
-Mary Bryant to Mary Julia Bryant, for $323,680, for Lot 32 in Harvest Ridge Second Phase.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to John Allen Roland, for $3066,585, for Lot 1403 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.
-Cheryl Smith to Colvin Conway, for $40,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Gary Fitchpatrick to Gary A. Fitpatrick, for $111,700, for Lot 65 in Wyndham Camden Sector.
-Jordan Hadaway to Tiffany Thompson, for $245,000, for Lot 20 in Olde Town Forest Second Addition.
-Robert Troncale to Marilyn Yates, for $149,000, for Lot 141 in Waterford Village Sector 4.
-Sharon Erwin to Tyler W. Erwin, for $18,750, for Lot 1 in Laurel Ridge Estates.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shelby J. Brinson, for $266,200, for Lot 1409 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Pedro Henrique Araujo Costa, for $268,200, for Lot 1541 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Everett Lee to Jordan Wall, for $140,000, for Lot 2 in Shelena Estates.
-Kimberly Molish to Angela Elward, for $195,000, for Lot 284 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 6.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Rob. H. Drum, for $487,845, for Lot 531 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.
-Michael McCool to Jamee E. Ervin, for $350,000, for Lot 134 in Grey Oaks Sector I Final Plat.
-Timothy Wood to Rachel Kristi Ray, for $385,000, for Lot 157 in Hillsboro Phase III.
-Darryn Guy to Kelly S. Andrews, for $159,900, for property in Section 25, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-James Payton to Kelly O Neil, for $300,000, for Lot 9089 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.
-William Glaze to Richard A. Mailhot, for $10, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Jeffrey Hammer to Sostenes Martinez, for $128,500, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Elizabeth Rockco to Deborah R. Martin, for $200,000, for property in Section 4, Townsihp 24 North, Range 12 East.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Oct. 4, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 10-19: Sept. 10 -Sexual... read more