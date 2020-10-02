Land transactions for the week of Oct. 4, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 18-25:

Sept. 18

-Pat Minshew to William Wayne Booth, for $31,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Beth Nichols to Scott Long, for $80,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-David Chan to Salvador Morena Rodriguez, for $70,000, for Lot 1 in JH Dunstans Map to the Town of Calera.

-DAL Properties LLC to John Charles Thompson, for $355,700, for Lot 2429 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Sierra Building Company LLC to Matthew Collins Parker, for $267,500, for Lot 2 in Joseph Squires Map of the Town of Helena Resurvey of Part of Block 12.

-Reed Nitto to Jimmy R. Quintanilla, for $270,500, for Lot 32 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-John Bagwell to Randall W. Herron, for $285,120, for Lot 14 in Sunny Meadows Second Sector.

-Steven Hanna to Sharon Smith, for $216,000, for Lot 1311 in Lofts at Edenton a Condiminium 7th Amended Plat.

-Nickolas D. Accardi to Bond and Harkins Properties LLC, for $165,300, for Lot 51 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Ken Matherson to Michael L. Matthews, for $183,700, for Lot 8 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 3.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Smauel J. Martin, for $178,500, for Lot 65 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Mary McGinty to Landon Ray Lowery, for $50,000, for Lot 5 in Shelby Shores 1987 Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthew Wilson Chambless, for $281,545, for Lot 6084 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Robert Nelson to Tombi Malissa Dowdell, for $409,900, for Lot 256 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Gilbert Douglas to Gilbert F. Douglas, for $100,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Della Isbell to Propertyone Inc., for $5,500, for property in Section 14, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Randall McCoy to Nancy Thames Robinson, for $560,000, for Lot 49 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Jeffrey Butler to Laurie Scogin Halvorson, for $258,000, for Lot 62 in Greystone Highlands Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kenny Smith, for $374,900, for Lot 109 in Camellia Ridge.

-Curtis Johnson to Thomas McDonald, for $240,000, for Lot 116 in Autumn Ridge 2nd Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jennifer Elizabeth Hooks, for $339,900, for Lot 2199 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Stormie Miller to Janis E. Lumpkin, for $285,000, for Lot 43 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Garry Carlisle to Garry Carlisle, for $7,075, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-John Gerber to Jeremy D. Newman, for $300,000, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Judith Stone to Rene Genry, for $9,480, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Garry Carlisle to Garry Carlisle, for $8,150,f or property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Garry Carlisle to Garry Carlisle, for $42,355, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Georgia Tyson to Earl Stanley Gardner, for $256,000, for Lot 43 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.

-Jogesh Sidhu to Byron Q. Kelly, for $445,000, for Lot 940 in Brook Highland 9th Sector.

-John Laird to Joseph Russell Jones, for $645,350, for Lot 9 in Heatherwood 5th Sector and Acreage Amended Map Resurvey of Lots 9 and 10.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Marc John Carpenter, for $463,123, for Lot 2051 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Katherine Mattrella to Mary Katherine Tatum, for $489,000, for Lot 40 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Jag Investment Strategies LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $39,900, for Lot 701 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Scott Abbott to Debra Wooten, for $227,500, for Lot 2-49 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Chad Davis to Holli Heather Critchfield, for $360,000, for Lot 42 in Dudley Resubdivision Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase Amended Map.

-Kulovitz Louise to Cortney Wallace, for $286,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Sept. 21

-Charles Hunt to Heath Allen Trumbly, for $30,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Charles Hunt to Heath Allen Trumbly, for $100,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-David Salathe to Daniel Todd Hopkins, for $399,900, for Lot 52 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Stephanie Sanders to BAF 3 LLC, for $164,500,f or Lot 45 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Johnny Setser to David Scott Jackson, for $230,000, for Lot 234 in Forest Lakes Subdivision 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Richard Peterson to Robert K. Cleveringa, for $271,900, for Lot 10 in Russet Bend.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Yolanda L. Clemons, for $191,310, for Lot 73 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Terrilyn Taylor Brantley, for $238,645, for Lot 9 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $35,000, for Lot 4 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Michael Portera to Terry K. Flanagan, for $110,000, for Lot 6 in Hill Top Estates.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Patti Scarver, for $206,590, for Lot 76 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-Mark Ethridge to Kellon T. Nipper, for $149,900, for Lot 26 in Hidden Creek.

-William Scott to Briana Kelley, for $180,000, for Lot 107 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Richard Haywald to Angela Garate Lee, for $350,000, for Lot 337 in Willow Oaks.

-Joy Burson to Ana C. Williams, for $161,000, for Lot 536 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Joanna Sheffield to State of Alabama, for $17,335, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Trevor Raia to Jack Eldridge Walker, for $187,500, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Ana Williams to Sonia Coleman, for $103,000, for Lot 22 in Calera Commons Townhomes Amended Map.

-Tommy Jones to Tommy Jones, for $32,710, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Cheryl Combs to Frances Flynn, for $162,000, for Lot 48 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector I Phase I.

-William Bailey to Timothy Sobitz, for $270,000, for Lot 1905 in Dunrobin in Ballantrae Phase I.

-Alan Moncrief to George P. Morgan, for $208,000, for Lot 441 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Jason Headrick to Scott Ray McKeever, for $274,900, for Lot 53 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I.

-Darrel Arnold to Mathew Shawn Bailey, for $427,900, for Lot 1 in RDK Estates.

-Angela Owings to David M. Corbett, for $314,500, for Lot 20 in Bent Creek Sector 1.

-Angela Corbett to David Franklin Willis, for $245,000, for Lot 1 in Foothills Point.

-Andrew Savage to James R. Harris, for $285,000,f or Lot 16 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.

-Jonathan Brunio to Bryan L. Peeples, for $200,000, for Lot 25 in Cestmont Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Keristin Vashea Johnson, for $266,370, for Lot 77 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-SSS & F LLC to Rhazz LLC, for $1,800,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Harold McNabb to Brad Burkes, for $208,900, for Lot 100 in Union Stations Phase II.

-Ashley Seale to Ashley Seale, for $100,000 for Lot 76 in Nottingham Sector 4.

-Edward Varden to Jessica Ashley Clark, for $237,000, for Lot 6-B in Stone Brook First Sector.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $20,000, for Lot 210 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Loney Amason to Debra Sue Davis, for $115,560, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Janet Morrow to Mark Thomas Brooks, for $205,000, for Lot 20 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.

-Mario Perez to Hasitkumar Patel, for $195,000, for Lot 1918 in Highland Lakes 19th Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to David Lee Hubbard, for $338,590, for Lot 225 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Adam Sims to Melanie Lynn Chance, for $315,000, for Lot 5 in Prescott Place.

-Geoffrey Juday to Jason Kristopher Johnstone, for $341,000, for Lot 190 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Anna Thompson to Linda Thompson, for $0, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Kim Holder to Harry Edward Holder, for $190,000, for Lot 2207 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Nikita McCrimon to Fernando Martinez Camacho, for $302,000, for Lot 9 in Park Forest 6th Sector.

-Judith Naugle to Justin Blair Lamar, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Debbies Subdivision.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 18 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Dorothy Smith to Cynthia L. Styles, for $5,000, for Lot 11 in R E Whaley Subdivision of the Town of Maylene First Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ryan Thompson, for $275,865, for Lot 119 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Olusegun Otulana to Kathleen R. Gamble, for $140,000, fo rLot 108 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-David Keeton to Michael D. Busby, for $237,500, for Lot 49 in Fieldstone Park Second Sector.

-Joshua Meins to Nicole E. Moley, for $494,900, for Lot 19 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Betty Whatley to Misael Ruiz Martinez, for $40,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Clayton Enterprise LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $410,000, for Lot 4 in Claytons Addition to Oak Mountain Business Park.

-Michael Busby to Jacob Timothy Hughes, for $191,000, for Lot 36 in Cedar Bend Phase 1.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $483,112, for Lot 32 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

Sept. 22

-William Glosson to Jaime Petrosky, for $355,000, for Lot 219 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Plat.

-Kerry Kline to Take Me There LLC, for $169,900, for Lot 74 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Barry Rodgers to Megan Howard, for $40,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Susan Phillips to Natalie Betke, for $120,000, for Lot 17 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

-Terry Temple to ARVM 5 LLC, for $167,500,f or Lot 19 in Monte Tierra First Addition.

-Sherry Weaver to Katherine Hawkins, for $158,900, for Lot 61 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-William Estes to Crown Properties of AL LLC, for $164,000, for Lot 441 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector.

-Victoria Graham to Jaime Mathews, for $275,000, for Lot 1894 in Old Cahaba V Second Addition.

-Robert Stephens to Richard H. Fall, for $510,000, for Lot 34 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.

-Nancy Carlee to Robert James Carlee, for $57,260, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Peggy Weatherspoon to Charles W. Payne, for $95,640, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Holland Real Estate Company LLC to Rton Capital LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 12 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Billy Roberts to William J. Ingram, for $250,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jackie Boykins, for $306,715, for Lot 120 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sara Cade, for $305,745, for Lot 88 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Viet Vo to Viet Hoang Vo, for $245,417, for Lot 184 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B.

-Phillip Jones to State of Alabama, for $14,600, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Elsie Carter to Caroline Homes & Investments LLC, for $70,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Rose Millender to Rose E. Millender, for $58,120, for property in Section 27, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Eric Moore, for $178,350, for Lot 29 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Thomas Braddock to Jonathan Lucas, for $293,500, for Lot 5 in Broken Bow South.

-Stephen Shoemaker to Coleman J. Pearson, for $480,000, for Lot 17 in Mill Springs Estate 2nd Sector.

-Rosalyn Jones to Jonathan Robert Massey, for $201,500, for Lot 676 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Melissa Coleman to Melissa D. Coleman, for $86,650, for Lot 187 in Weatherly Warwick Village Phase I Sector 17.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to David Whitenack, for $283,000, for Lot 1411 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-William Horrell to Nathan H. Musso, for $157,900, for Lot 69 in Stonecreek Phase 4.

-Gunthard Jung to Joseph E. Anthony, for $370,000, for Lot 71 in Brook Highland Second Sector.

-Leslie Burch to James Robert Douglass, for $635,000, for Lot 2027 in Brook Highland 20th Sector.

-Henry Perkins to Henry S. Perkins, for $601,710, for Lot 17 in Hollybrook Lake Survey.

-Adams Homes LLC to Alexandria Lee Foster, for $191,755, for Lot 151 in Old Ivy Phast 1 Amended.

-Hollie Davis to Julie Spitler Hall, for $225,000, for Lot 43 in Nottingham Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Julie Hall to BAF 3 LLC, for $161,900, for Lot 21 in Monte Tierra First Addition.

-Joel Fritz to Nicholas S. Walden, for $497,500,f or Lot 4-44 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Roy Smith to Roy Austin Smith, for $237,500, for Lot 18 in Heatherwood Forest Sector Two Resurvey of Lots 16, 17 and 18.

-Allen Johnston to Brittany Justice, for $400,000,f or Lot 17 in Woodland.

-Luann Thompson to Chad Paul Connor, for $35,100.

Sept. 23

-Barbara Whiteside to Andrew S. Savage, for $332,500, for Lot 23 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Meagon Brewer to Kelsey M. Dennis, for $217,000, for Lot 1161 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-Steven Gladstone to Hugh Timothy McConnell, for $369,000, for Lot 1 in Legacy Parc.

-TBL Properties LLC to Zachary Allen Dotson, for $160,000, for Lot 14 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Mark Partain to Lay Lake Rentals LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 11-02 in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-60 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Haley Walker to Nolen L. Burke, for $184,000, for Lot 43 in Bermuda Lake Estates Second Amended Map.

-Girlene Dacosta to Raquel Salgado, for $225,000, for Lot 32 in Chase Plantation Amended Map.

-Richard Deschamps to Sean Ryan Handlan, for $440,000, for Lot 1-83 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I and Phase II.

-Gary Van Atta to Debra K. Tietje, for $192,117, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael Stoeckert to Ricky M. Turner, for $810,000, for Lot 3212 in Highland Lakes 32nd Sector.

-Willie Delbridge to Carmona Ignacio Gonzalez, for $20,000, for Lot 95 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Jimmy Pope to Randall K. McCoy, for $599,000, for Lot 10 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase V.

-Jennifer Barragan to Chadwick Smith, for $510,000,f or Lot 2055 in Glen Iris at Kirkerran Phase 3.

-Dale Vohler to Steven Gladstone, for $425,000, for Lot 663 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Brian James to Chris B. Holifield, for $1,065,000,f or Lot 210 in Greystone Legacy 2nd Sector.

-Meredith Garrard to Douglas Christopher Royal, for $369,900, for Lot 2 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Larry Hall to Gail Thomas, for $382,000,f or Lot 24 in Ridge at Meadowbrook First Sector.

-Marshall Freeman to Anuradha Pemmasani, for $262,500,f or Lot 11 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Alexander Bumpers to Julie Ann Moon, for $245,000,f or Lot 231 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Katarzyna Puk, for $256,900,f or Lot 12-4 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Thomas McNider to Kimberly Lusco Armstrong, for $492,500, for Lot 449 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A Final Plat.

-Nadira Keys to L. Cooper McKenzie, for $258,000, for Lot 199 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Thomas Gann to Marjorie Cacey Gann, for $150,120, for Lot 204 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Phyliss Howland to Phyliss R. Howland, for $127,900, for Lot 24 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Sector Phase 3.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Shane Thomas White, for $401,365.75, for Lot 514 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Beverly Coffee to Wesley Earl Coffee, for $100,000, for Lot 19 in J E Bozeman Survey of Wilton.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-63 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Tammy Shannon to Tammy A. Shannon, for $110,000,f or Lot 23 in Royal Oaks Second Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 840 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000,f or Lot 7-62 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-24 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Bradford Gravelle to Rexie A. Lightsey, for $124,450, for Lot 76 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to David W. Cowan, for $564,900, for Lot 1-620 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Winifred Jackson to Jason Maxam, for $128,000, for Lot 12 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-23 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

Sept. 24

-Kevin Cofer to Mackenzi A. Maynard, for $164,900, for Lot 21 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.

-James Terrell to Charles K. Romeo, for $195,000, for Lot 3 in Fall Acres.

-Victor Paschal to Angela Gwen Hicks, for $171,000, for Lot 563 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Regina Kuntz to Peggy Lynn Swails, for $224,000, for Lot 3 in Summer Brook Sector One.

-Lucas Brown to William S. Horrell, for $235,000, for Lot 40 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Richard Jos Goeb, for $177,104, for Lot 31 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Clint Channell to Steven Athon Ramer, for $164,000, for Lot 95 in Braelinn Village Phase I.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Philip J. Costa, for $406,319, for Lot 2011 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Riley Smith to Samuel Luke Brackin, for $222,800, for Lot 501 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium.

-Nathan Spargo to Sarah G. Sansom, for $245,000, for Lot 24 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Jeffrey Thompson to Nathan Spargo, for $279,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Sherrod Miller to Decarl White, for $270,000, for Lot 166 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-David Comer to Carl E. McFarland, for $650,000, for Lot 15 in Shelby Springs Farms Lakeland Sector 2.

-Jeffery Johnson to Robert A. Roddam, for $302,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jamison Lance Cummins, for $321,672.10, for Lot 108 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Matthew McSweeney to Glencoe Realty LLC, for $1,500,000, for Lot 209 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lot 207 A of a Resurvey of Lots 206 and 207.

-Jacob Crawford to Tony Noble Williams, for $228,500, for Lot 127 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Andrea Koontz to Andrew J. Ecker, for $349,000, for Lot 40 in Oak Forest.

-Julian Davis to John W. Cobb, for $260,000, for Lot 23 in Narrows Point.

-Patrick Andres to Cahaba Lily Properties LLC, for $101,200, for Lot 63 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes First Addition.

-Patrick Andres to Cahaba Lily Properties LLC, for $138,700, for Lot 4 in Timberleaf Townhomes.

-Penn Bullock to MSM Portfolio Management LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 2712 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.

-Jack Armstrong to Phillip Glassco, for $61,500, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Lauren Summers to Kelsey Brooke Manley, for $247,200, for Lot 48 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Warren Williams to Ana Karen Sillas Martinez, for $217,000, for Lot 68 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-Patrick Andres to Cahaba Lily Properties LLC, for $156,300, for Lot 5 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase II Amended Map.

-Emogene Adams to Stacy Wade Adams, for $928,600, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Jane Powell to Skylier Blane Harris, for $90,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael Seals to Michael F. Seals, for $531,000, for Lot 14 in Altadena Woods 3rd Sector.

-KG LLC to Hooper & Chandler Properties LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 6 in Chelsea Pointe.

-Gavin Horton to Estes Mattison Kane, for $185,000,f or Lot 3 in Triple Springs.

-Richard Price to Julian Laird Davis, for $275,000, for Lot 517 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Bobby Maxena to Joseph Peter Rezic, for $589,000, for Lot 50 in Maple Ridge.

-Gary Walker to Joseph R. Gann, for $350,000, for Lot 4 in Glenstone Cottages Final Plat.

-Harry Walls to Mariel Elizabeth Miller, for $209,900, for Lot 364 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.

-Judy Walker to Judy Ann Walker, for $64,000, for Lot 94 in W J Horsleys Map of the Town of Columbiana.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Sidney J. Elmore, for $409,256, for Lot 2062 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-David Key to Colvin Blake Conway, for $150,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Steven Vangieson to Justin Mathew Bailey, for $283,000, for Lot 89 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.

-Timothy Vandergeest to Jonathan Brown, for $435,000, for Lot 4 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 1.

-Kenneth Nipp to Matthew McNutt, for $410,000, for Lot 6 in Wyngate Trace.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Jason Lawrence Jones, for $446,000, for Lot 490 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Resha Grace to Jennah N. Davis, for $122,000, for Lot D in Chandalar South Townhomes Phase 2.

-Scott Medeiros to Ryan Seth Keel, for $132,000, for Lot 64 in Enclave Phase 1 Common Area Resurvey.

-Alexandra Smith to Anthony Manning, for $160,500, for Lot 39 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Roger Blake Reynolds,f or $495,400, for Lot 319 in Creekwater Phase IIIA Phase 2.

-Taylor Evans to Constantine Sarris, for $250,000, for Lot 8 in Dearing Downs 10th Addition.

-Joanne Wiskeman to Andrew Davis, for $265,000, for Lot 41 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills.

-Patricia Anderson to Rebecca H. Dixon, for $242,000, for Lot 208 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Donovan Rentals LLC to Kristy M. Redford, for $415,000, for Lot 117 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 116 and 117 Final Plat.

-Patrick O Brien to Fordon A. Bellamy, for $353,000, for Lot 3 in Royal Oaks 6th Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Matthew Schenck, for $216,165, for Lot 203 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-P. Abrams to James M. Gray, for $248,600, for Lot 49 in Cameron Woods Third Addition.

-Katherine Morning to Katherine Morning, for $167,000, for Lot 54 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Fannie Mae to Kristen Carlisle, for $249,000, for Lot 2707 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.

-Eddie Gentry to Golden Castle Inc., for $35,000, for Lot 1 in Eddie Gentry Family Subdivision.

-Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster to Church of the Highlands Inc., for $10, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Church of the Highlands Inc. to Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster, for $10, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Gregory Glass to Church of the Highlands Inc., for $1,302,500, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Salvation Army to Church of the Highlands Inc., for $950,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Perry James Moore, for $228,987, for Lot 29 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Eagles Nest Development LLC to Marc B. Wilson, for $220,000, for Lot 8 in Eagle Nest a Resurvey of Lots 501 and 502 in Eagle Point 5 Sector.

-Julian Banks to Regionald Withers, for $135,000, for Lot 19 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-John Ridderhoff to Mark M. Snow, for $172,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Julian Esquivel to Justin Lavelle Lewis, for $215,000, for Lot 38 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Leigh Hartley to Yellow Hammer Properties Inc., for $105,000, for Lot 18 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Portrait Homes 17 LLC to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $24,000, for Lot 29 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Nicola Revills to Steven R. Clugston, for $409,900, for Lot 2002 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase I.

-Lester Smith to Leigh Hartley, for $87,000, for Lot 18 in Indian Valley First Sector.

Sept. 25

-William Kitchings to Evelyn J. Ellison, for $335,000, for Lot 109 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Heidi Ballard to Taylor Harry, for $410,000, for Lot 705 in Riverchase Country Club 7th Addition.

-Robert Gettig to Willingham Family Revocable Living Trust, for $304,500, for Lot 23 in Grove Resurvey.

-Lee Currie to Latrice Taylor, for $214,000, for Lot 50 in Silver Creek Sector 1.

-Nita Carr to Bradley A. Jantz, for $136,825, for Lot 1 in Camelot Farm Final Plat.

-Jason Herrington to Jerry D. Phillips, for $667,000, for Lot 2 in Bentwood Estates Amended Map.

-Kristi Ray to David Johnston, for $334,900, for Lot 725 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Ma Durie to Haley Walker, for $250,000, for Lot 93 in Waterstone Phase 2.

-Richard Sheriff to Barry Nance, for $337,750, for Lot 10 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Laura Boudreaux to Justin Roy Eshelman, for $132,000, for Lot 204 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Becky Bolton to AR Properties LLC, for $42,500, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Jason Parsons to Brad Adair, for $925,000, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Keith Lawler to Brian Johnson, for $520,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Mary Smiley to Rebecca Harrell, for $120,000, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Mallory Jackson to Shannon Poe, for $250,000, for Lot 47 in Hidden Springs Sector 1.

-DAL Properties LLC to Kenneth A. Needham, for $339,900, for Lot 2426 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Wesley Bailey to Jason Lee Pitts, for $299,900, for Lot 30 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.

-Ezell LLC to Round Too Investments LLC, for $270,000, for Lot 10 in Nickersons Addition to Alabaster.

-Bobby Davis to Law Office of Bobby L. Davis, for $243,750, for Lot 1130 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Monica Outland to IRA Innovations LLC, for $119,300, for Lot 209 in Gables a Condominium.

-John Winslett to Rocky A. Winslett, for $150,000, for Lot 35 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Mary Bryant to Mary Julia Bryant, for $323,680, for Lot 32 in Harvest Ridge Second Phase.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to John Allen Roland, for $3066,585, for Lot 1403 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Cheryl Smith to Colvin Conway, for $40,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Gary Fitchpatrick to Gary A. Fitpatrick, for $111,700, for Lot 65 in Wyndham Camden Sector.

-Jordan Hadaway to Tiffany Thompson, for $245,000, for Lot 20 in Olde Town Forest Second Addition.

-Robert Troncale to Marilyn Yates, for $149,000, for Lot 141 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Sharon Erwin to Tyler W. Erwin, for $18,750, for Lot 1 in Laurel Ridge Estates.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shelby J. Brinson, for $266,200, for Lot 1409 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Pedro Henrique Araujo Costa, for $268,200, for Lot 1541 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Everett Lee to Jordan Wall, for $140,000, for Lot 2 in Shelena Estates.

-Kimberly Molish to Angela Elward, for $195,000, for Lot 284 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 6.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Rob. H. Drum, for $487,845, for Lot 531 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-Michael McCool to Jamee E. Ervin, for $350,000, for Lot 134 in Grey Oaks Sector I Final Plat.

-Timothy Wood to Rachel Kristi Ray, for $385,000, for Lot 157 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Darryn Guy to Kelly S. Andrews, for $159,900, for property in Section 25, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-James Payton to Kelly O Neil, for $300,000, for Lot 9089 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-William Glaze to Richard A. Mailhot, for $10, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeffrey Hammer to Sostenes Martinez, for $128,500, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Elizabeth Rockco to Deborah R. Martin, for $200,000, for property in Section 4, Townsihp 24 North, Range 12 East.