David Charles Logan

Wilton

David Charles Logan, of Wilton, born Nov. 2, 1960, entered eternal rest at his home on Sunday, Sept. 27.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Martha Logan of Wilton and son, Jessie Lane Logan of Albertsville.

He is survived by his daughter, Tasha LaRae Logan of Thorsby; a grandson of Albertsville; sister Diane and Rex McKinney of Calera; brother Steve and Shelly Logan of Wilton; sister Lorrie and Barry Reeser of Shelby; and many nephews, nieces and many great nieces and nephews.

David had a kind and loving heart. People that knew him loved him. We will miss him deeply and will keep him in our hearts.

Memorial Service will be Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Upper Room Church, 656 Co. Rd. 8, Montevallo. Friends and family at 6 p.m. Service will be held at 7 p.m. Food following service.