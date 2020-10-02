Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 4, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 17-29:

Alabaster

Sept. 17

-Rodrigus Childers, 39, of Clanton, failure to comply with court orders, theft of property third degree.

Sept. 18

-Jennifer Lynn Chappell, 47, of Maylene, driving while license revoked.

-David R. Brasher, 61, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Marecus Leon Fortune, 34, of Birmingham, court ordered time served.

Sept. 19

-Kevin Charles Smith, 41, of Montevallo, receiving stolen property first degree.

Sept. 20

-Stephen Everett Abrams, 23, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Tiffany Kay Smith, 36, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Sept. 21

-Vontarious Dameko Brown, 24, of Wilton, attempt to commit murder/other crime.

-Vonmetrius Latoyer Gaston, 32, of Montgomery, driving while suspended, switched tag.

Sept. 22

-Kajuan Robert Nelson Cassidy, 24, of Alabaster, attempt to commit murder/other crime.

-Christian Dayne Thrift, 29, of Montevallo, attempt to commit murder/other crime.

-De’vary Omen Huff, 30, of Alabaster, domestic violence first degree, attempted murder, attempt to discharge a firearm, discharging firearm.

Sept. 24

-Jennifer Miller Collum, 48, of Alabaster, alias/animal at large.

-Tawanda Renea Lewis, 38, of Montgomery, alias warrant.

-Porscha Jashaye Bridges, 21, of Montgomery, theft of property fourth degree.

-Devin Tyrrell Cross, 24, of Birmingham, failure to appear (two counts).

Sept. 25

-Howard Dewayne Brown, 41, of Brierfield, theft of property fourth degree.

-Ernest Jared Pugh, 34, of Alabaster, serving court order 48 hours.

-Cynthia Darlene Price, 54, of Maylene, 48-hour court ordered stay.

-Marecus Leon Fortune, 34, of Birmingham, court ordered time served.

-Justin Glenn Lippeatt, 28, of Montevallo, order of commitment to jail.

Sept. 26

-Keegan Miller, 62, of Columbiana, court order.

-Christopher Blake Jenkins, 26, of Maplesville, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance.

Sept. 27

-Armando Jimenez Nunez, 18, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Carmine Chimento, 18, of Hoover, public intoxication.

-Steven Lopez, 18, of Vestavia Hills, public intoxication.

Sept. 28

-Anfernee Brown, 25, of Calera, murder (two counts).

Calera

Sept. 21

-Regina Nungari Njuguna, 43, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Sept. 22

-Miqdad Essien, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Robert James Reavis, 33, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, resisting arrest.

-Camilla Faye Lockhart, 38, of Thorsby, DUI-alcohol.

-Christopher Shane Lockhart, 40, of Thorsby, DUI-alcohol.

Sept. 23

-Travon Rashun Stutson, 19, of Birmingham, robbery first degree, theft of property fourth degree.

-Angela Joyce Moeller, 35, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.

-Walter Martinez, 25, of Birmingham, failure to appear (three counts).

-Daniel Lee Bass, 36, of Calera, 72-hour investigative hold.

-Jhaylen Tyron Caffey, 25, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).

-Angela Joyce Moeller, 35, of Columbiana, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude.

Sept. 24

-Resean Alexander Ricks, 25, of Vestavia Hills, failure to appear (two counts).

-Jason Kyle Glass, 36, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Shari Collins Hyde, 56, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Carlos Vazquez, 32, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

Sept. 25

-Rebecca K. Yates, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

Helena

Sept. 21

-Caleb Matthew Young, 30, DUI-alcohol.

Sept. 22

-Jacquelyne Kay Danielle Watson, 28, disorderly conduct.

Sept. 23

-Falisha Michelle Lambert, 31, bail jumping second degree.

Sept. 25

-Travis Lynn Merrell, 23, carrying a concealed weapon.

Sept. 27

-Adam Frantz Johnson, 28, public intoxication.

-Brandon Tyler Hobbs, 28, DUI-alcohol.

Montevallo

Sept. 27

-Oscar Mendez Guevara, traffic-DUIA.

-Cristo Alvarado, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sept. 28

-Timothy Lakendric Cutts, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

Sept. 29

-Jerritt Russell Woerner, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Pelham

Sept. 20

-Rachel Lanzi, 26, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.

Sept. 21

-Luis Lopez Ramirez, 27, of Pelham, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

-Christopher Busch, 38, of Fairfield, public intoxication.

-Bradley Gulas, 24, of Tuscaloosa, invalid proof of insurance and passing in no passing zone.

-Jason Hurst, 37, of Calera, DUI-influence of alcohol.

Sept. 22

-Aerion Garner, 29, of Columbiana, alias warrants.

-William Palacios Vazquez, 34, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree and alias warrants.

Sept. 24

-Joseph Cates, 54, of Gardendale, alias warrant.

Sept. 26

-Katera Young, 30, of Montevallo, carrying pistol without a license and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Roberto Hernandez Avelar, 44, of Pelham, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.