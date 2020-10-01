Shelby County Shindig to feature nationally-known bluegrass artists

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — If a little pickin’ and grinnin’ sounds like a good change of pace during this pandemic, then look no further than the Shelby County Shindig, set to take place Saturday, Oct. 10 at Old Mill Square Park—and best of all it’s free!

Three sponsors—the Alabama State Council on the Arts, DiscoverShelbyAL and the city of Columbiana—are collaborating with the Shelby County Arts Council to make the event happen, and it all kicks off at 11 a.m.



The performance lineup includes Allen Tolbert & Friends, Becky Buller Band, Daryl Mosley Band and Volume 5. And if getting to see nationally-known bluegrass acts isn’t enough, an art exhibit will open in the EBSCO Fine Art Gallery during the Shindig featuring English artist David Hockney entitled “David Hockney: Six Fairy Tales.”

Concessions will be available for purchase from food trucks during the event. Those planning to attend should arrive around 10 a.m. to get a good space; also, attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. For a FAQ with complete event guidelines, visit Shelbycountyshindig.com.

“We were looking for something that’s universally family friendly, and bluegrass has a great national following,” said Shelby County Arts Council Executive Director Bruce Andrews. “It’s something that’s scalable, and something the community will enjoy that we can grow with. Obviously, we’re praying for great weather.”

Holding this year’s Shindig outdoors will allow for plenty of social distancing, Andrews indicated. He said anyone entering the Arts Center will be required to wear a mask.

The Shelby County Shindig was originally planned for mid-July but got bumped to the fall because of COVID-19. Andrews explained that this year’s event mirrors a festival held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and bucks the tradition of a blues event, as the Shindig has been in the past.

“We’re open to any and all kinds of arts, and we support all kinds of art forms,” he said. “We still love the blues, we still love rock ‘n’ roll, and we still love hip-hop.”

Old Mill Square Park is located at 105 West College Street in Columbiana. For more information, visit Shelbycountyshindig.com.