Helena’s Cedar Creek Nursery to host Fall Open House Oct. 17

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Cedar Creek Nursery, an outdoor and garden supply store, is hosting its family friendly “Fall Open House” event on Saturday, Oct. 17 at its newest location in Helena.

This location opened back in March when the pandemic started, and because of that, they wanted to put on an event to introduce residents to their store and to provide local families with an opportunity to get out and enjoy the season.

The open house will have hot dogs, games, pumpkin painting and a fall themed photo booth for families to take pictures together.

“Our Montevallo location has always done the big Christmas open house so we knew we wanted to do something separate from that,” Cedar Creek’s Adrian Lucas said. “We have been so hugely supported by Helena residents and people from all around, and we wanted to be able to have an event where we could say thank you and have something that people could bring their family to and visit.”

The open house will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is free to attend. According to Lucas they will also do drawings for gift baskets as well as door prizes. They also plan on giving out candy to the children.

Lucas said they hope this open house will also introduce residents to their services by allowing them to take in all of their seasonal plants like pumpkins, mums, shrubs and different planter flowers.

More information about the open house can be found by visiting Cedar Creek Nursery at Facebook.com/CedarCreekHelena.