Helena welcomes new Teen Council members

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — The city of Helena recognized several Helena High School students at a city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 28 to serve on this year’s Helena Teen Council.

The council is headed and sponsored by Councilmember Alice Lobell, who said that the 14 teens will actively participate and engage in city activities in a number of ways.

“The Helena Teen Council consists of youth living in Helena and currently enrolled in 10th, 11th and 12th,” Lobell explained. “These teenagers strive to be active members of the community, to build their civic knowledge and leadership skills, and to bridge the link between the city’s youth and adults.”

The council will be able to be this link by attending all of the city council meetings, assisting with city events such as the Buck Creek Festival and the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Due to the high visibility that being on the council requires, teens interested in participating “must meet high standards of excellence in both academics and character,” according to Lobell.

To be considered for the council, those interested in joining are required to submit a letter of recommendation, undergo an in-person interview and agree to all of the rules and guidelines for the group.

Those selected to serve on this year’s teen council include: Abigail Berish, Andrew Burch, Gabby Chandler, Mallory Hamilton, Peter Haywood, Madelyn Hughley, Jerry Jackson, Brooklyn Kirksey, Kristin Radice, Carrington Romanick, Ashley Rose, Cade Shannon, Corbin Tucker and Sharon Zou.