Helena FBC to host fall festival event Oct. 28

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Helena First Baptist Church is hosting a fall festival event on Oct. 28 featuring a corn maze scavenger hunt and other fun fall activities.

While many people were forced to miss the big seasonal activities during the spring and summer, according to Kristi Averette FBC Helena wanted to put on something that everyone could get out and enjoy.

“With everything going on we need activities for everyone to look forward to and have something to do,” Averette explained. “We don’t know how many people are coming but this is outdoors so its safer and we are practicing distancing.”

The main attraction will be the corn maze, which is also a scavenger hunt activity. Children can go through the maze where they will find stops where they will receive some kind of clue or message that leads them further along the hunt.

All of these clues are designed to be biblically based and provide spiritual education and entertainment for parents and children. The number of people allowed within the maze at once will be limited to encourage distancing.

At the end of the maze Averette said that they will have pumpkins set up for the children’s o decorate and take home with them.

Other offerings for the event include trunk or treat, with individually bagged candy for the kids and five or six different food trucks onsite for everyone to enjoy.

Averette said some of the details are still being worked out, however they hope to have a hay ride that will transport everyone from the corn maze in the CLC parking lot, back to the main parking lot where everything else is.

More information can be found by visiting FBC Helena at Facebook.com/firstbaptisthelena.