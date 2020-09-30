Flora Mae Vining
Flora Mae Vining
Columbiana
Flora Mae Vining, age 81, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hubbard Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Edward Anthony Davies
Edward Anthony Davies Edward Anthony Davies passed into the arms of our Lord Monday, Sept. 28. Born in Chicago in... read more