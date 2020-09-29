Calera plans triple ribbon cutting for bakery, fitness, plant stores

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — Calera Main Street has big plans for Friday, Oct. 2. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., the city’s Historic Downtown District will officially welcome three new women-owned small businesses with a triple ribbon cutting ceremony and a weekend of specials to celebrate.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Main Street Fitness, located at 8267 U.S. 31, Calera’s newest workout facility specializing in functional fitness and supervised full-body workouts, will kick off the day’s ribbon cutting ceremonies.

Immediately following, Creations Galore & Moore, located at 8261 U.S. 31, Calera’s first bakery specializing in custom cakes for weddings and other major events, pastries and other delicacies, will officially open its doors for business.

The third ribbon cutting will take place just around the corner at plant, located at 10876 Alabama 25, a botanical lifestyle shop specializing in houseplants, home décor and unique gifts. Plant (stylized in all lowercase letters as plant) will also regularly feature Alabama-grown succulents at other downtown businesses, farmers markets and pop-up shops in the surrounding area.

“This celebration will mark our second triple-ribbon cutting for downtown Calera bringing the total to seven new retail establishments in our first year,” said Jackie Batson, Executive Director of Calera Main Street. “With two more businesses scheduled to open soon, including a brick oven pizza restaurant, we are constantly working toward restoration and revitalization for Calera Main Street with the goal of making it a shopping, dining and lifestyle destination for everyone in South Shelby County.”

Each new business will be offering special discounts on their products and services throughout the weekend to mark their grand openings while all the other Main Street retailers will also feature specials, raffles, giveaways, etc. to help celebrate the occasion. Food trucks will be on hand Friday and Saturday. Please check social media for details and times.

“We want to provide people an opportunity to come out and enjoy downtown while observing COVID-19 mask guidelines and social distancing for the health and safety of our community,” Batson said. “Obviously, if anyone is experiencing symptoms or is at an elevated risk for infection, we ask that they please continue to shelter in place.”

“I am so happy to see new life emerging from Calera’s downtown,” added Calera Councilwoman Kay Snowden-Turner. “The Calera Main Street program continues to work toward renovating vacant buildings, attracting new businesses and creating a place for community where there once was none! The City of Calera is proud to support Calera Main Street and we look forward to welcoming each of these new businesses.”

To add to the fun on Friday, Oct. 2, visitors will be given a punch card to take to each Calera Main Street retailer for a signature. The first 25 people to return that card to the Main Street table in the Calera Courtyard will receive a free Calera Main Street T-shirt!

For more information on these new Calera businesses, visit their websites and follow their social media as follows:

Main Street Fitness: Facebook.com/Main-Street-Fitness-Calera

Creations Galore & Moore: Creationsgaloreandmoore.com or Facebook.com/CreationsGaloreand MooreLLC

plant: Facebook.com/plantcalera