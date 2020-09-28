Vickie Joyce Degginger

Columbiana

Vickie Joyce Degginger, age 64, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2 at New Life Pentecostal Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Josh Beane officiating. Burial will follow at Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Degginger is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Joe McDaniel, Jr. and Kathrine Talley McDaniel.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert Degginger, Sr.; sons, Robert Degginger II, Anthony Wayne Degginger (Tony), Kevin Dewayne Degginger; daughter, Lora Degginger Beane (Josh), grandsons, Nathan and Joel; sisters, Linda Perryman (Larry), Pamela Hotchkiss (Joe), Shelia Thompson, Gerri Horton; brother, Joe McDaniel (Mellissa); and numerous nieces and nephews.

