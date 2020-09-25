September 25, 2020

Marriages for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 4:50 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 14-18:

-Lisa Reed to Sonya Dee Reynolds.

-David Galutza to Shannon Lucinda Mixon.

-Cecilia Morales to Lauro Lopez.

-Betsy Tuck to Ryan Herschel Goldstein.

-Matthew Jones to Molly Patricia D. Esposito.

-Christopher Swink to Kayla Shea Clay.

-John English to Madeline Grace Lee.

-David Hardy to Heather Dawn Watkins.

-Tyler Payne to Lauren Michelle Larussa.

-Sophia Cordes to Stephen Andrew Fast.

-Kurtis Graben to Cheyenne Renee Beacraft.

-Austin Kelsey to Katelyn Faye Stagner.

-Anna Gleason to Daniel Vincent Muntner.

-Rex Crawford to Barbara Cofer Sweatt.

-Gregory Jacobik to Rachel Denise Taylor.

-Jathin Davis to Jennifer Lynn Autwell.

-Linda Harris to Preston Wilbor Stark.

-Hailey Belcher to Charles Bailey.

-Mickey Robbins to Brittany Leigh Beckham.

-Jeffrey Dynes to Andrea Lynn Willis.

-Samantha Rhoades to Jillian Rhea Luby.

-Armond Dalessandro to Elizabeth Ann Lindlow.

-Ismael Teran Anguiano to Ana Karen Gonzalez Chombo.

-Susan Smith to Lesslie Wayne Edwards.

-Claire Warner to Logan Ray Swanner.

-Jason Johnstone to Nicole Williams Somer.

