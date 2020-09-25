Athlete of the Week: Ryan Webb
Athlete of the Week: Sept. 20, 2020
Name: Ryan Webb
School: Oak Mountain High School
Grade: 12th
What sports do you play? Soccer
Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? I tape my right wrist before every game to cover up
my bracelet.
What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? Science because it is the most interesting.
Are you involved in other school activities or groups? No
What are your hobbies? Playing Call of Duty
What is your favorite sports team? Manchester United
Who is your favorite athlete? Marcus Rashford
What do you want to be when you grow up? A physical therapist.
The Shelby County Reporter’s Athlete of the Week is open to students of all ages who play any sport for public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.
Sponsored by Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union.
