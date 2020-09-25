Arrest reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 2 through Sept. 23:
Alabaster
Sept. 15
-Ryan Susan Harris, 32, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
Sept. 16
-Jermaine Cortez Grimmett, 42, of Birmingham, theft of property third degree.
-Timothy Shane Postell, 35, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.
Calera
Sept. 14
-Jamie Denise Snyder, 28, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Andria Shields, 50, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
-Patrick James Bradley, 37, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault, failure to appear (three counts).
-Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 23, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Dandre Cortez McCary, 26, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana second degree.
Sept. 15
-Benjamin Eric Meacham, 22, of Clanton, failure to appear.
-April Cheri Bitz, 36, of Montevallo, agency assist.
-Ashton Jarel Gaither, 30, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
-Larry Robert Brasher, 33, of Jemison, failure to appear.
-Daniel Lee Woodrome, 34, of Alabaster, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Sept. 16
-Justin Samuel Ferguson, 19, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.
-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, 28, of Alabaster, failure to appear (three counts).
-Dandre Cortez McCary, 26, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Austin Rashad Cotton, 24, of Columbiana, failure to appear.
-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 28, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).
Sept. 17
-Cynthia Kaye Motsko, 67, of Calera, harassment-intimidation.
Sept. 18
-Blake Wayne Johnson, 28, of Montevallo, agency assist.
-Mark Anthony McKay, 47, of Prattville, DUI-alcohol.
-Amanda White Stano, 38, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking.
-John Paul Jones, 40, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking.
Sept. 19
-Lawrence Shane Miley, 47, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Cody Duane Leslei, 33, of Pelham, possession of marijuana first degree, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Kevin Ryan Williamson, 44, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.
Harpersville
Aug. 2
-Phillip DeLoach, 45, of Talladega, warrant-other.
-Larry Storey, 39, of Harpersville, domestic violence-assault.
Aug. 3
-Aaron Little, 32, of Madison, attempting to elude, DUI.
Aug. 4
-Robert Lambert, 41, of Harpersville, attempting to elude.
-Joseph Powell, 21, of Greenville, unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, DUI.
Aug. 9
-Eddie Fair, 50, of Birmingham, weapons violation.
Aug. 15
-Natasha Davis, 39, of Columbiana, public intoxication.
Aug. 19
-Russell Boothe, 57, domestic violence-assault.
Aug. 22
-Brian Hodges, 44, of Columbiana, warrant-ours.
Aug. 24
-Christopher Plexico, 28, of Sylacauga, carrying concealed weapon.
Aug. 26
-Mark Hogan, 36, of Vincent, warrant-ours.
-Joey Parker, 39, of Harpersville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, UPOMS, carrying concealed weapon.
Aug. 27
-Todd Langner, 50, Unlawful possession of marijuana.
-Tavius Smith, 23, of Vincent, warrant-other.
Aug. 31
-Dakota Coleman, 28, of Brierfield, warrant-ours.
Helena
Sept. 13
-David Raymond Wyatt Golec, 41, criminal trespass third degree, possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical evidence.
-Jamie Lauren Schultz, 28, DUI-alcohol.
-London Danelle Craig, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 16
-Lavon Curtis Watts, 26, firearms license required.
Sept. 17
-Jeffery Williams, 57, probation violation.
Sept. 18
-Yostin Brayan Ortiz Lopez, 24, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Wilmer Yoc Garcia, 21, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Darnell Brown Boatwright, 27, theft of property first degree.
-Dewayne Junior Allen, 26, probation violation.
Sept. 19
-Noah Edwin Murdaugh, 18, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol.
Sept. 20
-Arthur Lee Ervin, 62, failure to appear-traffic.
Montevallo
Sept. 16
-Mustafa Rashad Martin, court ordered arrest.
Sept. 17
-Kenneth Ray Johnson, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and liquor-PI appears in public place under the influence.
-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
Sept. 19
-Timmy Dale Martin, agency assist arrest.
Sept. 22
-Chrostopher D. Hammons, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
Sept. 23
-Casey Lynn Morton, dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-PPC promote prison.
-Tiffany Marie Johnson, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess.
-Mark Clifton Becker, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess.
-Jonathon James Haley, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess.
-Demontae Montez Smith, dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Pelham
Sept. 13
-Terry Robertson, 45, of Montgomery, receiving stolen property 1st degree.
-Suntonna Miles, 42, of Birmingham, expired tag.
Sept. 14
-Heath Diveley, 37, of Trussville, driving while suspended, 20 days to register vehicle and failure to display insurance.
-Yousef Khalidi, 24, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and speeding above 70, interstate.
-Rebecca Cook, 37, of Greenville, public intoxication.
Sept. 15
-Sid Gurram, 46, of Pelham, driving while suspended.
Sept. 16
-Jonathan McCulough, 34, of Bessemer, alias warrants.
-Yasmine Stoudemire, 25, of Calera, alias warrants.
Sept. 17
-Marcus Parker, 44, of Alabaster, domestic violence 3rd degree.
-Roderick Hamilton, 54, of Birmingham, driving without a license.
-Emily Brook Little, 46, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
-Jerome Lilly, 41, of Montevallo, alias warrant.
Sept. 18
-Derrick McKinnon, 46, of Birmingham, driving while revoked.
-Christina Vancleave, 29, of Helena, receiving stolen property 4th degree, less than $500.
-Jennifer Chappell, 47, of Maylene, expired tag, seatbelt required, failure to display insurance and driving while suspended.
-Ronny Thrift 43, of Trafford, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Kelly Pybas, 29, of Pelham, DUI-influence of alcohol.
