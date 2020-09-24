Margie Martin

Pelham

Margie Martin, age 88, of Pelham, passed away Monday, Sept. 21.

She was born to Parker and Susan Martin on March 18, 1932. She was a graduate of Thompson High School in 1952.

Margie was devoted to her Christian faith, and loved being a part of her Church of God family. One of her favorite pastimes was singing at church. Margie was a nanny for many years to many families that are forever grateful for her love and care she embraced them with. Her love for caring for children brought her great joy along with gardening and her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Newman Smith, and brothers, James J. Martin, Hub Martin, Hubert Martin, Robert F. Martin, Carl Leroy Martin, Luther H. Martin and Roy Lee Martin.

She is survived by her sisters-in-laws, Charlotte Martin of Pelham and Marge Martin of St. Augustine, Florida.

In lieu of flowers family requests memorial contributions be made to SunView Baptist Church, 2625 Hwy 35, Pelham, AL 35124.

Visitation was Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Southern Heritage Funeral Home and a graveside service that followed at Allen Cemetery.