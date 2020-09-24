Johnny Ray Gill

Wilsonville

Johnny Ray Gill, age 63, of Wilsonville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27 at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Pinelawn Gardens with Rev. Phillip Rush officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Gill is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jackson Gill and Lillie Mae Carroll Gill, and brother, Jerry Gill.

He is survived by his wife, Sherron Gill; daughter, Stacy Perry (Daniel); grandson, Asa Perry; brother, Roger Gill; and sisters, Martha Babb and Susan George (Joe).

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.