Shelby County Shindig features bluegrass

By LINDSAY DYESS / Community Columnist

Join us on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Old Mill Square Park at the Shelby County Arts Center for the Shelby County Shindig!

This free outdoor bluegrass festival will be fun for the whole family! Bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy some great bluegrass and singer-songwriters in the beautiful new Old Mill Square Park. The music lineup includes Volume Five, Becky Buller, Daryl Mosley, and Alan Tolbert and Friends.



The Shelby County Arts Center building will be open for tours from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and there will be an art exhibit on display in the EBSCO Fine Art Gallery—David Hockney: Six Fairy Tales. This gallery exhibit is free and open to the public.

This is a free, rain or shine event and parking will be around the Shelby County Arts Center building, in the courthouse overflow parking lot, and at Shelby County High School. There will also be food trucks onsite during the festival. For more information on this event, visit Shelbycountyshindig.com or call 205-669-0044.

Lindsay Dyess writes and works for the Shelby County Arts Council and can be reached at lindsay@shelbycountyartscouncil.com.