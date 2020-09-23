Paul Woolley

Well-respected high school football coach, Paul Woolley, died Sunday, Sept. 13.

He is survived by his sons, Mike and Jim; his three grandsons, Zach, Max, and Jackson; and two brothers and a sister. He was very close to his late wife’s family.

Coach Woolley is a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Hall of Fame. In his years, he coached at Tuscaloosa County, Thompson, Hokes Bluff, Montevallo, Handley, Brantley, Opp, Ft. Dale Academy and retired from Andalusia. He took many teams to the playoffs. Along the way, he also coached baseball and basketball and served both in the classroom and administration while completing three degrees from the University of Montevallo. After retiring, Coach spent many years highly involved with the Brantley Fire and Rescue, Brantley United Methodist Church and other civic duties.

Memorial will be at the gazebo by the creek in Orr Park, Montevallo, on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. There are picnic tables and benches that are socially distanced, you can bring a blanket or outdoor chair, or just comfortably stand around the area.