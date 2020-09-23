Helena Library to host 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – The Jane B. Holmes Public Library is hosting the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program to keep children reading and listening to books to prepare for school.

“This is a difficult time for parents of younger children,” Director Dan Dearing said. “Keeping young minds occupied and learning in Helena is a top priority for the library and staff. Our virtual story-time with Mrs. Erin and our new 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program are great examples of keeping children interested in reading.”

The program encourages parents and children to read together.

After completing each book, parents will track their child’s progress online.

The goal of the program, as the name suggests, is to have children read 1,000 books before they start kindergarten.

To keep them engaged, every 100 books logged the children will receive a special reward.

While 1,000 books may seem like a large number, the program is designed to keep children engaged in reading over the course of several years.

The library offers a wide selection of children’s books appropriate for completing this goal.

“With screen time and so many other distractions, staying focused and preparing for learning can be overwhelming. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program encourages reading and listening to children’s books,” Dearing said. “This simple, time-tested method can work for your family. It’s free, and it’s fun.”

To sign your child up or to find more information about the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, call the Jane B. Holmes Public Library at 664-8308, or visit Cityofhelena.org.